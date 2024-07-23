Celtic will face Manchester City in North Carolina in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic continue their tour of the USA with a clash against Manchester City in North Carolina.

Celtic will step up preparations for the new Scottish Premiership season when they face English Premier League champions Manchester City in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started their three-game tour of the USA with a resounding 4-0 win over MLS side DC United in the American capital on Saturday and now head to the Kenan Memorial Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's side, before ending their week Stateside with a clash against Chelsea. As for City, clashes against Barcelona, AC Milan and Chelsea await as part of their own pre-season tour of America.

Despite the Cityzen’s face some of Europe’s elite this summer, Manchester City and England under-21 centre-back Callum Doyle has revealed it will be Wednesday’s clash against Celtic that is most important to him and revealed it will fulfil a lifetime ambition.

“I’ve always dreamed since I was a little kid to play against Celtic,” Doyle told City TV. “Since I was watching the derbies between Celtic and Rangers I feel like it’ll be a good game, a good test and a good battle. It will be great working with very good players again. Learning from them and gaining their experience and using it in my game. It will be great and great to see the lads.”

Like Hoops boss Rodgers, Guardiola is expected to introduce a number of exciting young players to the first team this summer and England under-21 international Doyle is earmarked for a potential City start against the Hoops following successful loan spells with Sunderland, Coventry City and, most recently, Leicester City, where he helped the Foxes win the EFL Championship title last year.