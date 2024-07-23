Celtic face Manchester City in the USA this week. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic continue their pre-season preparations in the US with a glamour clash against EPL champions Manchester City this week. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side will step up their preparations for the new Scottish Premiership season with an exciting friendly against EPL giants Manchester City as part of their US tour this week.

The Hoops begam their American tour in fine fashion at the weekend by demolishing MLS outfit DC United 4-0 at the Audi Field, thanks to a Matt O’Riley double and strikes from Mikey Johnston and James Forrest. However, this week’s clash against the English champions will provide a far sterner test for Celtic, with a number of big names set to play a part for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game will be the Hoops’ second clash on their US tour, before they travel to Notre Dame Stadium to face Chelsea in their final pre-season test at the Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, July 27. Rodgers’ squad will then fly home to prepare for their Scottish Premiership opener against Kilmarnock on August 4 at Celtic Park.

When does Man City vs Celtic kick off

Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina, United States, Wednesday 24 July, 12.30am UK time.

Man City vs Celtic team news

Celtic could hand a debut to ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after the Danish goalkeeper jetted into the USA last week following his free transfer move to the club - his participation in the latter stages of Euro 2024 mean he could be given extra rest though. Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers’ appearance at the Copa America rules the duo out of the game, while Scotland internationals Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, James Forrest and Anthony Ralston could start after being named on the bench in the 4-0 win over DC United at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens are expected to blend youth and experience for the pre-season friendly. The majority of those who took part in the Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments this summer will be absent from the City line-up, though Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are both available. Jack Grealish, Ederson and Erling Haaland have all been named in their 27-man squad for the US tour and are expected to play some part in the game against Celtic.

Man City vs Celtic - head to head results

The friendly clash across the pond with be only the third time the clubs have faced each other, with the sides only previous meetings coming in the UEFA Champions League group stages in 2016/2017. Both games were highly entertaining draws, with Celtic securing a 3-3 draw at Celtic Park in September, before a Patrick Roberts goal resulted in the Hoops grabbing an impressive 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

How to watch Man City vs Celtic, what channel, TV details