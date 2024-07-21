Scottish champions begin tour of America with big win and impressive display

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted to see the intensity of his side from the back spark a dominant in their first friendly game of the American tour.

The Scottish champions beat DC United 4-0 in Washington with Matt O’Riley claiming a double and wingers Mikey Johnston and James Forrest coming off the bench to notch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers started with two unfamiliar faces at full-back – 17-year-old Colby Donovan and 20-year-old Matthew Anderson, who is fresh from an impressive loan spell at Admira Wacker in Austria – along with centre-backs Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh And the Celtic boss felt their contribution provided a platform for the attacking players to create a string of chances in the United States capital.

“I was really pleased with the performance in terms of this stage of the season,” he told Celtic TV “One of our key targets was defensive intensity because I always think when you have that defensive attitude then that brings the offensive attitude which is fast and dynamic.

Matt O'Riley scored twice as Celtic defeated DC United 4-0 in Washington. | SNS Group

“We pressed the game so well, all the guys from the first whistle really there in contention making the last step to win the ball. That sped up our offensive play. Some of our football on a really difficult surface was exceptional. Our physicality was good across the board and lots of young players playing and doing really well.”

Scott Bain and new signing Viljami Sinisalo played a half each in goal while another summer arrival, Kasper Schmeichel, took in the atmosphere from the sidelines as thousands of Celtic supporters watched the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to him at length,” said Rodgers. “He always understood the size of the club. I told him beforehand that, listen, Celtic is a massive club but it’s small as a family inside it, and he will find the Celtic family is like no other.

“He sees the hallmarks of a big club. He was brought up with his father at a huge club. The support outside the hotel, all these symbols of a big club, Celtic supporters are everywhere and he will feel that during his time here.