Celtic’s pre-season tour of the United States continues this week with a glamour friendly against English Premier League champions Manchester City.
Brendan Rodgers’ side enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win over MLS outfit DC United at the weekend but will now step preparations for the season with a tough test against Pep Guardiola's star studded team in North Carolina. where they will clash at the Kenan Memorial Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 12:30am UK time.
While Celtic and Manchester City have not seen a player transfer between clubs since 2015, it is hard to questions the surprising success rate of many players that have turned out for the Hoops having previously represented Manchester City. Oddly, almost all of them have been huge successes in Glasgow.
Here are all 12 players to have played for both Celtic and Manchester City - including one cult hero and an invincible defender.
1. Dedryck Boyata
A highly-rated youngster at Manchester City, the Belgian centre-back moved to Celtic in 2015 for a fee of around £1.5 million. He lifted four Scottish Premiership titles with the Hoops, alongside a pair of Scottish League Cups and Scottish Cups before leaving on a free transfer to sign for Hertha Berlin. After three seasons in the German capital, he returned to his native Belgium to sign for Club Brugge, where he won the Belgian Pro League last year - though he featured in only five games. | Getty Images
2. Willo Flood
The Dublin born midfielder was a product of Manchester City's youth academy, featuring 14 times in the EPL for the club before leaving to join Cardiff City. After two successful seasons on loan at Dundee United, Flood was signed by Celtic in 2009 and made his league debut for the club against Rangers. Flood barely featured following that and latterly admitted his move to Celtic was "a mistake". He left in 2010 to join Middlesbrough and ended his career following a failed move to Bali United and now works as an agent. | Getty Images
3. Patrick Roberts
A £12 million pound signing for Manchester City as a teenager, the tricky winger spent three seasons on loan at Celtic Park, scoring 17 goals for the club. Currently playing for EFL Championship club Sunderland, Roberts has previously been linked with a return to Glasgow as recently as last summer. Now 27, he is the only player to have scored for Celtic against Manchester City while still registered as a City player. His fine solo strike came in during a UEFA Champions League clash against his parent club at the Etihad Stadium. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Kolo Toure
An invincible title winner with Arsenal in 2004, the Ivorian international moved to Celtic in 2016 after stints with Manchester City and Liverpool. He played just one season in Glasgow, before announcing his retirement to take up a coaching role with the club. He left the Hoops to join Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City in 2017 and even tried his hand at management with Wigan Athletic in November 2022 - though he was sacked after failing to win any of his nine games in charge. He has recently returned to the Etihad Stadium to take up the role of City's under-16 assistant manager. | Getty Images