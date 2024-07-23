4 . Kolo Toure

An invincible title winner with Arsenal in 2004, the Ivorian international moved to Celtic in 2016 after stints with Manchester City and Liverpool. He played just one season in Glasgow, before announcing his retirement to take up a coaching role with the club. He left the Hoops to join Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City in 2017 and even tried his hand at management with Wigan Athletic in November 2022 - though he was sacked after failing to win any of his nine games in charge. He has recently returned to the Etihad Stadium to take up the role of City's under-16 assistant manager. | Getty Images