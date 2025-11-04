The former Celtic title winner wants to see more from the Parkhead midfield.

Two of Celtic’s key men have been warned they must step up their performances in the weeks to come - or risk losing their place in the team.

Currently six points behind in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, the club is searching for a permanent successor to head coach Brendan Rodgers after the 52-year-old resigned from his role just over a week ago following defeats to Dundee and table-topping Hearts.

Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has been handed the reins on an interim basis, and has been able to lift spirits in the Hoops camp after leading them to a 4-0 league win over Falkirk last week, before he helped down rivals Rangers 3-1 after extra time in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Former Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley believes two current Hoops stars need to step up their performances in the weeks to come. | Getty Images

However, with work still to do to catch Hearts at the top of the table, former Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley - a three-time title winner with the club - has called midfield duo Arne Engels and Reo Hatate to rediscover their form and learn from key man Callum McGregor as they look to drag themselves back to the summit.

“It’s been a bit of an up-and-down season for Celtic,” said Ledley. “The fans weren’t happy with the transfer window at the beginning of the season. Then losing your manager, and Martin O'Neill coming in. It was a massive win [beating Rangers] for the club and for the fans. It was a great goal from Callum to make it 2-1. He sets the tone for that team. If I was a young midfielder going in, I'd be looking at the likes of Callum. Not just midfielders, everyone in the team - his work rate is second to none.

“He's always trying to find the right pass, trying to get a goal. He's a fantastic leader. It's been great to see and great to watch. What he's doing at the club is magnificent and hopefully he can continue. He's still got a good few years left in him, definitely. So we just need to build a team around Callum really. These players have to look up to him. He’s the captain of the club and he sets the tone.

“Hatate is a fantastic player. He gets around the pitch and does the late runs from midfield. Engels as well, there's lots of options in there for the manager. But I do believe we need to step up a little bit more. Engels, with the amount of money spent - he’s fantastic set piece player but he must try to get around and add goals to his game, like any midfielder. It's always difficult but I think that's what they're missing at the moment, an out-and-out attacking midfielder.”

Following his stunning header in the 3-1 win over Rangers at the weekend, the former Wales international also praised young forward Johnny Kenny for grasping his opportunity under interim head coach O’Neill, admitting he believes the Irish hitman has all the tools to be able to take on the Celtic goal-scoring mantle this season.

“You can see crosses are getting pulled in a lot quicker,” Ledley told Gambling.com. “They’re not just trying to play around and find that perfect goal. It’s going to be perfect for Kenny. Balls are going to be coming into the box. Credit to him, he’s still a young player and has had a great start under O’Neill - with a fantastic header against Rangers.