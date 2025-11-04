Scotland Under-21 squad named as debutants and ex-Rangers youth drafted in for key qualifiers

Premier League 2 and Scottish Championship youngsters called up

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scot Gemmill has named two debutants in his Scotland Under-21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Bulgaria.

Wolves winger Ethan Sutherland, 19, has been drafted into the Under-21 set-up for the first time after impressing in Premier League 2 this season, with three goals and three assists to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone's Taylor Steven, 21, who is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Arbroath, has also received a maiden call up following a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Ross County at the weekend.

Ethan Sutherland of Wolves U21 gets past Che Gardner of Stockport County during the Vertu Trophy match at Edgeley Park on September 02, 2025. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In addition, Aston Villa striker Rory Wilson, 19, has been brought back into the Under-21 fold for the first time in two years following an impressive scoring record at Under-19 and Under-17 levels for Scotland. The ex-Rangers youngster has two goals in eight appearances this season for Villa Under-23s.

Scotland require two victories to remain in contention to reach the finals being jointly hosted by Albania and Serbia in 2027 after collecting just four points from their opening four qualifiers.

Gemmill's side started with back-to-back 2-0 defeats away to Czech Republic and home to Portugal before recovering to post a record-breaking 12-0 win over Gibraltar at Dens Park last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dramatic late equaliser in Baku against Azerbaijan - after Scotland had been reduced to nine men - secured a 3-3 draw which leaves the team fourth in the Group B standings, five points behind the Czechs in second, the position required to secure a play-off place, with Portugal expected to win the section.

Scotland travel to face Gibraltar at Europa Point Stadium on Saturday, November 15, before returning to Fir Park in Motherwell to take on Bulgaria, who are three points above them in third place, on Tuesday, November 18.

Scotland Under-21 squad:

Goalkeepers

Ruairidh Adams (Dundee United - on loan to East Fife)

Rory Mahady (Leeds United)

Liam McFarlane (Hearts -on loan to Alloa Athletic)

Defenders

Matthew Anderson (KV Kortrijk )

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (Dunfermline Athletic)

Sam Cleall-Harding (Dundee United)

Colby Donovan (Celtic)

Luke Graham (Dundee)

Ben McPherson (Celtic - on loan to Partick Thistle)

Connor Allan (Falkirk)

Midfielders

Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers)

Kyle Ure (Celtic - on loan to Ayr United)

David Watson (Kilmarnock)

Daniel Kelly (Millwall)

Taylor Steven (St. Johnstone - on loan to Arbroath)

Ethan Sutherland (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards

Rory Wilson (Aston Villa)

Emilio Lawrence (Manchester City)

Ryan One (Sheffield United)

Dire Mebude (KVC Westerlo)