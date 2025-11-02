'Obvious': Martin O'Neill addresses Celtic future and says one hero diced with potential wrath

Interim manager still does not believe longer stay is on cards

Martin O’Neill admits he would dearly love to lead Celtic out at Hampden at next month’s League Cup final and is open to talks but does not believe staying on that long is even on the agenda.

The interim manager requested to be allowed to enjoy a first win over Rangers under his charge since April 2004 in his first spell at Parkhead.

He will then focus on games against Midtjylland, in the Europa League, and Kilmarnock next Sunday in the Premiership before the gap caused by the international break. O’Neill is of the opinion that the board have adequate time to appoint a permanent successor for Brendan Rodgers long before the final against St Mirren on December 14.

Celtic caretaker manager Martin O'Neill would embrace another date at Hampden next month. | SNS Group

“I don't think there'll be that conversation,” the 73-year-old replied, when reminded that men such as Dick Advocaat and Sir Bobby Robson managed well into their 70s, with the former still doing so with the Curacao national side. O’Neill, however, is not confident he will even be asked to carry on longer than the next two games.

“I genuinely don't think that would be the case,” he said. “I've come in, deep down I probably have enjoyed it a bit better than I'm saying to you but not a lot. So, it was really strange. I've had enormous help from my backroom staff, (Shaun) Maloney and Mark Fotheringham and Stephen (McManus). All three that I managed at one stage or another.

“Gosh almighty, now they're standing beside me in the coaching ranks. So, yeah, it was lovely. It's a great feeling in the dressing room, you know, when you've won a game like that.”

O’Neill happy to have talks on longer-term future

Pressed on whether there is any chance he might be in charge at Hampden, he said there had been no mention of it. However, he would happily sit down for talks with major shareholder Dermot Desmond if asked.

“The very obvious answer would be yes, I would do,” he said. “But I genuinely don’t know what to expect. When I saw the games they had and then the international break, I thought they’ll have a couple of weeks to think about it.

“I haven’t even spoken to him (Desmond) since that. In a perverse sort of way I’ve enjoyed the two games – but not a lot…”

He is simply working day to day, he stressed. “I have had no indication, genuinely no indication whatsoever at this minute,” O’Neill said. “None at all.

“And I would have thought that with Midtjylland now Thursday night and then Kilmarnock on the Sunday, I would have thought there's probably time for them, with an international break, for the board to think about something, you know.”

Callum Osmand scored Celtic's third goal in the 3-1 win over Rangers at Hampden. | SNS Group

He admitted he would relish another opportunity. “Well, secretly you would love to, you know. It's December time…Look, we're in the results business and all of these things can change. I was actually at Midtjylland’s game against Nottingham Forest, where they were just too strong for them, really, and that was at the City Ground. And then we've got the Kilmarnock game on the Sunday.

“So, honestly, these games, it's all about results and that will determine whether the board might think about taking their time. If we'd got beaten today, I might not even have seen Thursday!”

Three reasons for Celtic prevailing were goals from skipper Callum McGregor, striker Jonny Kenny and teenage substitute Callum Osmand, who picked a good time and occasion to open his account for the club. The 19-year-old livewire converted fellow substitute Kieran Tierney’s cross in the second half of extra time to seal Celtic’s berth in the final.

“He is an interesting character,” said O’Neill. “He's got plenty of confidence and when he learns to play centre-forward properly, it'll be great! He does a bit of flicking here and there, but he's sharp and he wants to go, and he got the goal and he certainly celebrated...