Here's what Celtic need to happen to finish in top 8 of the Champions League table 24/25

This is what Celtic need to happen in order to clinch a top 8 finish in the Champions League table and qualify for last 16 stage automatically.

Celtic head south to face Aston Villa in their final UEFA Champions League Phase fixture this evening knowing they could secure automatic qualification to the last 16 of the competition if results go in their favour.

While a spot in the playoffs was secured with last week’s late victory over Young Boys at Celtic Park, Brendan Rodgers’ side will arrive in the Midlands hoping they can negate the need for a playoff - potentially against one of Europe’s big hitters - if they can defeat Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park.

However, with a host of permutations ahead of the game, some fans are wondering exactly what it is that Celtic will require to happen in order to secure a top eight finish, and if they don’t, who could they face in the last 16 playoffs?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game:

Celtic's Adam Idah (R) celebrates as his shot rebounds off Loris Benito and into the net to make it 1-0 against Young Boys. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

How can Celtic qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League automatically?

To qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League, Celtic must finish in the top eight of the Champions League table. Should they finish between ninth and 24th, they will need to play a two-legged playoff in order to qualify for the last 16 stage.

Last week’s 1-0 win over Young Boys at Celtic Park sealed a playoff spot at the very least for the Scottish champions, meaning they will have a shot at making the next stage of the competition regardless of what happens in Wednesday’s final League Phase fixture against Aston Villa.

How can Celtic make the top 8 of the Champions League?

Ahead of the final League Phase game against Aston Villa, Celtic are placed in 18th on 12 points, having won three, drawn three and lost just one of their opening seven fixtures. To be clear, for Rodgers’ side to jump into the top eight, they MUST beat Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Should they lose or draw, they will finish somewhere between 18th and 23rd, and will then face a two-legged playoff in order to make the last 16.

However, should they beat Aston Villa on Wednesday, they will then have a chance at making the top eight and qualifying for the last 16 automatically, without the need for a playoff. They do need other results to go in their favour, though.

A win against Aston Villa would put Celtic on 15 points, and then Celtic will need to keep a close eye on other results, with the following result results required in order for them to make it into the top eight.

Dortmund to lose or draw with Shakhtar Donetsk (this would keep Dortmund below 15 points).

Atalanta to lose to Barcelona (this would keep Atalanta on 14 points. Should Atalanta draw with Barcelona, Celtic would need to overcome a 13 goal swing as both themselves and Atalanta would be level on points)

Leverkusen to draw or lose to Sparta Praha (this would keep Leverkusen below 15 points)

Real Madrid and Brest to draw. (this would keep both Real Madrid and Brest below 15 points. Should Real Madrid to beat Brest, Celtic would need to overcome a four-goal swing as both themselves and Real Madrid would be level on points)

Lille and Feyenoord to draw (this would keep both sides below 15 points, should either side win, they’d move on 16 points, meaning Celtic are unable to catch them).

Juventus to lose or draw against Benfica (this would keep Juventus below 15 points).

Inter Milan to beat or draw with Monaco (this would keep Monaco below 15 points).

RB Salzburg to beat Atletico Madrid (this would keep Atletico Madrid on 15 points, though Celtic would need to overcome a four-goal swing as both themselves and Atletico Madrid would be level on points).

Who could Celtic face in the Champions League play offs?

This will be dependant on where they finish in the league table.