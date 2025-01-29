Here are today’s latest Scottish transfer headlines on this Wednesday morning - including Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Ross County.

Dons departure sealed

Aberdeen full-back James McGarry has completed a loan move to Greek Super League outfit Athens Kallithea, the club have confirmed. The 26-year-old New Zealand international has featured in just seven league games for the Dons this season, with head coach Jimmy Thelin admitting the defender’s minutes would be “limited” in the second-half of the campaign. “He is at an important stage of his career where he needs regular minutes on the pitch,” Thelin said. “He’s going to a competitive league where there is a lot to play for so we’ll monitor his progress and believe this will be a really valuable loan for the player.”

Signed from A-League club Central Coast Mariners in 2023, McGarry has struggled to nail down a regular first team spot at Pittodrie, with a hamstring injury curtailing his progress at the club not too long after his arrival. The January signing of Alexander Jensen and the return of Jack MacKenzie from injury has now pushed him further down the pecking order at Aberdeen, meaning the club were happy to allow him to go out on loan.

James McGarry has moved to Greece on a loan deal until the end of the season. | SNS Group

Ex-Rangers starlet seals surprise Bundesliga move

Former Rangers academy talent Dire Mebude has completed a shock move to German side HSV Hamburg, joining the Bundesliga 2 leaders on a loan deal from KVC Westerlo. The Scotland under-21 international began his career in the Ibrox academy, but departed to sign a professional contract with Manchester City in 2021. The pacey forward moved to Belgian to sign for Westerlo for a fee of £1.65million in the summer of 2023, where he initially struggled for regular game.

However, despite featuring more regularly for Westerlo this year, he has been allowed to move to the German second tier with Hamburg, where he’ll look to help the club gain promotion back to the Bundesliga. "I am very happy to now be part of HSV and to be able to call this stadium, for which I can hardly find words, my home. If HSV asks you, you can't say no. Hopefully being able to make my debut in a home game would be fantastic” he said upon his arrival.

Dire Mebude has moved to the Bundesliga 2. | SNS Group

Motherwell ace says “not one” player happy at Kettlewell departure

Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday admits he “did not see” Stuart Kettlewell’s departure from Fir Park coming, and says he was “someone he hoped to continue working with”. The ‘Well boss resigned from his position at head coach on Monday, saying the ‘personal abuse’ he had been subjected to from sections of the fanbase had began to affect members of his family, and Halliday says his resignation has left the training ground “very flat.”

“Obviously can't speak for every single individual, but I don't think there'll be one player that would be happy to see him leave personally,” Halliday told Clyde Superscoreboard. “Certainly wasn't expecting it. Don't think my teammates were expecting it either. I can only say my thoughts on Stuart Kettlewell as a man and manager, and he’s someone I get along with really well. I’m obviously gutted and disappointed he's left.”

Andy Hallidat admits the Motherwell squad were shocked at Stuart Kettlewell’s departure. | SNS Group

Celtic medical to ‘take place’ as Valle set to depart

Celtic have saw Alex Valle’s loan deal from Barcelona cut short after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the player was due for a medical with Italian outfit Como. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Valle would not play again for the club yesterday, with the 20-year-old Spanish defender already travelling to Italy in order to undergo a medical with the Serie A outfit. Romano says the medical is ‘set to take place’ today, with Como boss Cesc Fàbregas likely to be able to add the Barca youngster to his squad for the weekend game against Lewis Ferguson’s Bologna.

The news of Valle’s departure comes just hours after Rodgers also confirmed Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney had agreed to re-join the Scottish champions on a pre-contract agreement this summer, but that they were ‘hoping’ to bring him to the club sooner.

Alex Valle has been on loan at Celtic but is set to join Como. | SNS Group

Ross County exit confirmed

Ross County have allowed out-of-favour midfielder Victor Loturi to depart the club after two-and-half years at Dingwall. The Canadian has returned home to sign for MLS outfit CF Montreal for an undisclosed fee, the club website has confirmed. Capped once by the Canadian international team, the 23-year-old made 85 appearances during his time at the club, but was never able to secure a regular spot in the starting XI, which has prompted head coach Don Cowie to allow the move.

Loturi is the fourth player to leave the Staggies this month following the loan moves of Ricki Lamie and Eamonn Brophy to Hamilton and Falkirk respectively, while Max Sheaf also completed a free transfer to Gateshead at the beginning of the month.

Victor Loturi has departed Ross County. | SNS Group

Celtic boss in McGinn admission

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has revealed he “nearly” signed Scotland international and current Aston Villa captain John McGinn in his first spell at Celtic Park. The 30-year-old midfielder will come up against Rodgers this evening as the two club’s battle it out in the Champions League at Villa Park. However, the Celtic manager admits McGinn could have been lining up in the green and white hoops instead this evening, had he got he wish.

“I was very keen in taking John to Celtic,” Rodgers admitted “But listen, the move has worked out brilliant for him. Obviously, Steve (Bruce) was in charge at the time, they were in the Championship, but he was coming to a massive club, a great club. They then got themselves out of the [EFL] Championship, and he’s really thrived in the environment here. I’m so pleased for him, because like I said, the Celtic move was nearly there. But he’s come down to England and he’s been absolutely brilliant for Aston Villa. So, I see he’s just back fit, so he may play a part in the game tomorrow.”

John McGinn celebrates scoring for Scotland (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Hagi contract update

Rangers have not offered a new contract to midfielder Ianis Hagi, despite claims to the contrary on Monday. According to the Daily Record, the Ibrox giants are yet to offer the Romanian a new deal, with the notion that a contract is already on the table deemed “wide of the mark”. The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in the summer, and the report claims it will only be renewed if the player is happy to agree to reduced terms.