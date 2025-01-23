Late win over Young Boys seals play-off place

Loris Benito will never have to buy a drink in the east end of Glasgow if he ever returns. Not after he rode to the rescue of Celtic and their hopes of Champions League progression.

Brendan Rodgers' men appeared set for a nervy last fixture away at Aston Villa next week to secure a spot in the play-off round after passing up all manner of chances to defeat Young Boys. But on 86 minutes, the Swiss' captain stepped up for Celtic. Substitute Adam Idah's shot was saved by Marvin Keller but the rebound cannoned off the hapless defender and into the net.

This 1-0 win moves Celtic on to 12 points in 18th place and in an unassailable position in the top 24. They head to Birmingham with the slim chance of making the top eight should they beat Villa but safe in the knowledge that they have a play-off place next month.

For a long time, this was not their night. Kyogo Furuhashi had a hat-trick of first-half disallowed goals and Arne Engels missed a penalty. Despite having only prize money and pride to play for, Young Boys were stubborn opponents. Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel made a tremendous double save in the second half when the match hung in the balance. But they are there. Celtic have progressed to the knock-out stage of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years.

Rodgers craved this when he returned to the club 18 months ago. Celtic have too often been a muted presence in Europe's premier competition yet are now five games unbeaten at this level.

Much like Young Boys' only other visit to Glasgow back in the 1993/94 UEFA Cup campaign, Celtic needed help. That tie was settled by an extra-time own goal by Alain Baumann that allowed the Glasgow club to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

Far bigger stakes this time around - for Celtic at least. The teams emerged to a suitably raucous reception, roused by a pre-match acoustic rendition of Grace, as Celtic yearned for a historic Champions League night. "Please bring the power of Paradise," roared the PA to the fans. There was an extra decibel than normal.

Young Boys started quite brightly, with Congolese forward Silvere Ganvoula - built like a well-stocked refrigerator - barging Cameron Carter-Vickers about early on in a way that we don't see often in Scotland. But it did not take too long for Celtic to wrestle control. Young Boys had shipped 22 goals in six ties coming into this encounter and it was clear they were not watertight.

Furuhashi had the ball in the net on seven minutes after being slipped in by Engels, only for the offside flag to end celebrations, and while Young Boys had come here to play a part, not willing to be easy prey in Celtic's quest, their defensive foibles were there for all to see.

The breakthrough looked to have arrived just before the half-hour mark. Callum McGregor picked the pocket of a dithering Cheikh Niasse midway inside the Young Boys half and fed Furuhashi to finish coolly. However, referee Rohit Saggi was called to the VAR monitor and deemed McGregor had fouled Niasse. No goal.

The same fate befell Furuhashi on 31 minutes, with another disallowed goal, this time for creeping offside when converting Daizen Maeda cross. Had the Japanese striker smashed some mirrors in the build-up?

In fact, had Celtic smashed every mirror in Glasgow? On 41 minutes, they were awarded a penalty when Greg Taylor was brainlessly tugged back in the box by Darian Males. The usually reliable Engels stepped up to take it but Keller guessed correctly and saved comfortably to his left. Celtic somehow went into the interval level after dominating proceedings.

Auston Trusty blazed a free header narrowly over on 55 minutes as Celtic once again set about finding the opener. Nicolas Kuhn stung Keller's palms with a drive from just outside the box. The quest for a goal becoming more urgent as each minute ticked. A win would deliver the goods with results going in Celtic's favour elsewhere.

Celtic then needed their goalkeeper on 63 minutes. Earlier on Wednesday, Schmeichel's contract extension was announced. This is why, a breathtaking double save to deny Males on each occasion. The first, from a rasping drive, was especially impressive.

"Come on Celtic, one goal," cried one fan next to the press box after the light tribute to the European Cup heroes of 1967. There was an element of desperation in his voice. The prize was staring Celtic straight in the face.

We entered the scrappiest phase of the match. Young Boys had tightened up, dropped their defensive line deeper and played with more diligence. Rodgers called for Idah in attempt to show them something different in attack. No better time than the £9million man to end his 13-game goal drought. Furuhashi made way.

Celtic had lost their fluidity, though. Young Boys sensed there was something here for them. On 79 minutes, substitute Cedric Itten - once of Rangers - failed to connect with a teasing cross. They now looked just as likely to find a winner as Celtic.

It was indeed one of their own that found the net but via misfortune on 86 minutes. An explosion of noise. But there was still time for Maeda to be sent off for kicking out at Camara and then Schmeichel to save right at the death from Filip Ugrinic.