Celtic are flying. Aberdeen are eyeing a surprise title challenge, but Rangers and Hearts are in disarray. We are just a month in, but already the Scottish Premiership is providing it’s usual drama.

While Kyogo Furuhashi, Cyriel Dessers and Pape Habib Gueye are amongst the league’s top scorers, the opening four games have seen several other players come to the fore as their team’s most eye-catching performers. In every season, previously underrated players have flourished for their sides and this season appears to be no different based upon the first month of the campaign.