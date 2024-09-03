Who has been the best player in the Scottish Premiership so far? Cr: SNS Group.Who has been the best player in the Scottish Premiership so far? Cr: SNS Group.
Top 10 highest ranked Scottish Premiership players 24/25 - including Celtic talisman, Aberdeen ace and just one Rangers player

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:49 BST

Here are the Scottish Premiership’s top 10 best performing players of the 24/25 season so far. Including players from Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

Celtic are flying. Aberdeen are eyeing a surprise title challenge, but Rangers and Hearts are in disarray. We are just a month in, but already the Scottish Premiership is providing it’s usual drama.

While Kyogo Furuhashi, Cyriel Dessers and Pape Habib Gueye are amongst the league’s top scorers, the opening four games have seen several other players come to the fore as their team’s most eye-catching performers. In every season, previously underrated players have flourished for their sides and this season appears to be no different based upon the first month of the campaign.

Here, we look at which 10 players that have shone the brightest in the Scottish Premiership, ranking them from 10 to 1, according to popular statistic’s website FotMob.

A deadline day signing for the champions, McCowan had enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign with Dundee, scoring two goals and assisting another. His average rating of 7.80 comes after winning 58.1% of his duels and making 32 recoveries. Celtic have a potential bargain on their hands and one of the top 10 performers in the league at present. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

What a brilliant start to life at Pittordrie it has been for the goalkeeper. Landing an average rating of 7.82, his two clean sheets are complimented by an 85.7% save percentage, 1.24 average for goal prevention with a penalty save to add into the mix. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

He's been captain fantastic, with Aberdeen picking up four wins from four. Shinnie has picked up a 7.81 average rating thanks to his 80.8% passing accuracy rate, 21 recoveries, 30 duels won and two assists. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Placing just behind James Tavernier is in-form Hoops full-back Johnston, who has enjoyed a great start to the campaign. His average rating of 7.93 is in part due to his 84.4% passing accuracy, six chances created and 100% dribble success rate, while he has won 85.7% of his tackles. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

