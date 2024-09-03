The window may have closed, but the transfer rumours are continuing with Celtic, Rangers and Hibs all in the headlines this morning.

Ex-Celtic midfielder offered MLS chance

Scotland international Stuart Armstrong is ‘on the verge’ of making an surprise switch to MLS, according to several reports. The 32-year-old has been a free agent since his contract expired with newly promoted Southampton in the summer, and was loosely linked to a return to Celtic earlier in the summer. He was also chased by Fiorentina, before spending time on trial with English Premier League side Brentford. However, it now appears he is set to make a shock move across the pond to sign for Vancouver Whitecaps. The Canadian outfit have reportedly offered a contract to the Scotland star and hope he will link up with international team-mate Ryan Gauld, who has been with the MLS team since 2021. He would become the third Scottish star to feature for the Whitecaps, with Kenny Miller also spending time with the club prior to his retirement.

Stuart Armstrong looks to have finally found a new club. | Getty Images

£1million bid

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay has revealed that Hibs made an offer of £1million to Dundee for captain Luke McCowan on deadline day before he signed for Celtic at the final hour. The Easter Road outfit had made four bids for the midfielder throughout the window, but were gazumped by the champions as the clock ticked towards 11pm on deadline day, and Mackay believes there were no value-for-money alternatives. The Edinburgh side were able to bring in both Nectar Triantis and Jack Iredale on loan from Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers respectively, but had to watch on as key target McCowan moved to Glasgow.

"The Luke McCowan one was very particular signing,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News: “It was one who clearly is one of the best midfielders outside of the Old Firm, in Scotland. And data backs that up. Forget the naked eye. His numbers over the last two years show how productive he’s been, so he’s a very specific player. There are not a lot of them around. Certainly in the timescale we were looking at. To go and find another version of Luke McCowan, that’s not easy.”

Luke McCowan made his Celtic debut on Sunday. | SNS Group

Rangers exit still possible

Ibrox captain James Tavernier could still depart the club this month, after it was confirmed that Trabzonspor are still able to complete transfers for at least another fortnight. The Turkish outfit held serious interest in Tavernier earlier in the window and Rangers were believed to have rejected a concrete bid for the right-back from the Super Lig side in July. The Gers defender was subject to strong criticism from supporters following the 3-0 Old Firm defeat to Celtic on Sunday, with one angry fan sharing an exchange of words with the player outside of Edminston House as squad arrived back from the heavy defeat at Ibrox. A video on social media showed the fan reacting to the Rangers players as they emerged from a side door, with other disgruntled supporters sharing their thoughts on the team’s lacklustre performance. An exit for Tavernier appeared to have died down in recent weeks, though the Scottish Sun claim the long-serving captain could still depart the club after it emerged clubs in Turkiye still have almost two weeks to complete deals, with the Super Lig transfer window open until September 18.

Could James Tavernier still depart Rangers before the end of the month? | SNS Group

