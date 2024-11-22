Here's how we expect Hearts and Celtic to line-up at Tynecastle this Saturday evening. Cr: SNS Group.Here's how we expect Hearts and Celtic to line-up at Tynecastle this Saturday evening. Cr: SNS Group.
Hearts v Celtic: Expected line-ups as Brendan Rodgers mulls over selection headache - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 20:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 20:39 GMT

Hearts vs Celtic takes centre stage in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. This is how we predict both sides with line-up for the game.

Celtic travel to Edinburgh this weekend aiming to continue their unbeaten start to their league season as they clash with struggling Hearts at Tynecastle.

With Aberdeen breathing down Celtic’s neck at the top of the table, and Hearts just one point ahead of basement club Hibs, both sides are desperate to take all three points from Saturday evening’s encounter in the capital.

Hearts boss Neil Critchley knows he must navigate the clash without long-term absentees Gerald Taylor and Calem Nieuwenhof, though Yutaro Oda is in contention to return for the game. There’s less positive news regarding Kenneth Vargas though, with the Costa Rican forward encountering a delay returning to Edinburgh from international duty - meaning he could now miss the game.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has almost a fully fit squad to choose from, with Adam Idah returning to training after an ankle injury and Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda returning from international duty unscathed. Celtic will be without fringe midfielder Odin Thiago Holm though, who has a calf injury.

But how will both sides line up at Tynecastle tomorrow? The Scotsman predicts Hearts’ and Celtic’s starting XI, with a changes anticipated in both line-ups.

The 41-year-old stopper will face his former club at Tynecastle following some impressive form for Scotland on international duty.

1. GK: Craig Gordon - Hearts

Photo Sales
The Dane will head Edinburgh looking to keep his 10th clean sheet in 12 games.

2. GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic

Photo Sales
The English full-back will be given the nod to start over Adam Forrester for this one.

3. RB: Daniel Oyegoke - Hearts

Photo Sales
Fresh from inking his new contract at Celtic Park, the Canadian will start at full-back against Hearts.

4. RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic

Photo Sales
