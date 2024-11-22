Celtic travel to Edinburgh this weekend aiming to continue their unbeaten start to their league season as they clash with struggling Hearts at Tynecastle.

With Aberdeen breathing down Celtic’s neck at the top of the table, and Hearts just one point ahead of basement club Hibs, both sides are desperate to take all three points from Saturday evening’s encounter in the capital.

Hearts boss Neil Critchley knows he must navigate the clash without long-term absentees Gerald Taylor and Calem Nieuwenhof, though Yutaro Oda is in contention to return for the game. There’s less positive news regarding Kenneth Vargas though, with the Costa Rican forward encountering a delay returning to Edinburgh from international duty - meaning he could now miss the game.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has almost a fully fit squad to choose from, with Adam Idah returning to training after an ankle injury and Japanese trio Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda returning from international duty unscathed. Celtic will be without fringe midfielder Odin Thiago Holm though, who has a calf injury.

But how will both sides line up at Tynecastle tomorrow? The Scotsman predicts Hearts’ and Celtic’s starting XI, with a changes anticipated in both line-ups.

GK: Craig Gordon - Hearts The 41-year-old stopper will face his former club at Tynecastle following some impressive form for Scotland on international duty.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic The Dane will head Edinburgh looking to keep his 10th clean sheet in 12 games.

RB: Daniel Oyegoke - Hearts The English full-back will be given the nod to start over Adam Forrester for this one.