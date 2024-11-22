Unbeaten Celtic travel to Edinburgh this weekend to do battle with Neil Critchley’s improving Hearts side in the Scottish Premiership.

Set to kick-off at 7.45pm on Saturday night, Brendan Rodgers’ side will look to make it six wins from their last six games in all competitions, while Hearts will hope to bounce back from their narrow 1-0 defeat to Rangers before the international break.

A comfortable 2-0 win for Celtic over Kilmarnock a fortnight ago saw them keep their place on the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but with Aberdeen levels on points, any slip-ups could prove costly. Just one point from the bottom of the league, their opponents Hearts are just as desperate to gain the three points as they look to navigate away from the relegation spots.

The game is all set up to be one of the clashes of the weekend, and The Scotsman has all the latest injury news for both sides ahead of the match:

1 . Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts) - Out Has played a minute of football in maroon this season after suffering a hamstring injury, and is still out for the Jambos. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Odin Thiago Holm (Celtic) - Out The Norwegian midfielder is but a fringe player at Celtic Park. Currently nursing a calf injury, he will not be available for this weekend's game against Hearts. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) - Available The Japanese international made the long journey to and from his homeland this week for international duty, but played minimal minutes so should be more than ready to start this weekend, if required. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Gerald Taylor (Hearts) - Out The Costa Rican full-back made a positive impression in his opening few months at Tynecastle, but an ACL injury will see him sidelined for the majority of the campaign. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales