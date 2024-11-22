Brendan Rodgers addresses his Celtic future as contract expiry date brought into focus

Rodgers has 18 months left on his Celtic deal

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers insists he has given little thought to his long-term Celtic future ahead of his contract expiring at the end of next season.

The Northern Irishman signed a three-year deal when he was appointed manager for a second time last summer - a move which which did not find favour with all supporters initially. Rodgers was perceived by some Celtic fans to have walked out on the club in February 2019 in the midst of a treble-treble bid when he left for Leicester City. However, the 51-year-old has won the doubters over with a league and Scottish Cup double in his first campaign back, followed by a strong start to the current season both domestically in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers addresses the media at his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Hearts this weekend. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Asked about his future, and whether contract talks are on the agenda, Rodgers replied: "What did I say on my first day here? Listen, I said I'd be here for three years and at the end of those three years I'll have done nearly six years as Celtic manager, which is a long time for a Celtic manager. But I haven't really thought about it.

"For near-on a year I think there was more people wanted me out than in so I'm not going to be talking about new contracts now. I just need to continue to work well and do my very best for the club. Then, I'm pretty sure, at some point next year or whatever we can see how we're going and take it from there. But at the minute, I love my life here. It's an amazing club to work in.

"Funnily enough, going away and coming back has made it even better for me because I knew what I missed when I was away. So I'm not in a big rush to be leaving it again. It's a great place to be and I love working with the players.