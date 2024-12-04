The former boss said he couldn't rule out the ex-England international managing in Scotland in the future.

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes the Scottish Premiership could soon welcome a former England great as he tipped an EFL Championship boss to take his managerial career north of the border in the future.

The 44-year-old head coach won five Scottish titles during two spells at manager of Celtic, while he also lifted the Scottish Championship during a three-year spell at Hibs, and believes Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has what it takes to succeed in Scotland.

Now onto his fourth managerial role, the 39-year-old ex-Manchester United star only joined Plymouth in the summer, when he replaced the outgoing Ian Foster in May. However, he has managed to win just five of his opening 20 games and finds himself under increasing pressure after a 4-0 defeat away to Bristol City last weekend.

Wayne Rooney and Neil Lennon battle for the ball during their playing days. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The ex-Three Lions man admitted it has been “arguably the toughest and hardest week” of his managerial career following the defeat at Ashton Gate, with many pundits believing he could be sacked if he fails to beat Oxford United this coming Saturday.

Should he depart the Pilgrims, it would seal his second sacking in quick succession, with Rooney sacked as Birmingham City head coach last February following a run of just two wins in 15 games. Despite Rooney’s struggles though, former Northern Ireland international Lennon thinks he could prove to be a success in the Scottish Premiership in the future.

“Wayne Rooney managing in Scotland? Never say never,” told BoyleSports, who offer the latest SPFL odds. “He looks determined to be a successful manager and he’s digging in at Plymouth, He has plenty to concentrate down there before thinking about his next job, but who knows what will happen in the future.