Celtic will look to go seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership tonight as they make the long journey to Pittodrie to face title rivals Aberdeen (kick-off: 8pm).

Unbeaten domestically, Brendan Rodgers’ side head into the game on the back of a scintillating weekend win over Ross County, where goals from Liam Scales, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor and Adam Idah saw them run out comfortable 5-0 winners at Celtic Park.

As for Aberdeen, head coach Jimmy Thelin will be hoping they can return to winning ways and claw themselves back into the title race after their first defeat of the season to St Mirren was followed up by consecutive draws away to Hibs and Hearts. He will have to do it without key players Dimitar Mitov and Jack MacKenzie though, who are both ruled out of the game with injuries.

Celtic have virtually a full strength squad to choose from, though Rodgers has something of a selection headache with the likes of Bernardo, McCowan and Idah all desperate to start the game following their excellent weekend performances against Ross County. Will the Celtic boss opt to keep faith with the trio?

The Scotsman predict the Celtic starting XI for their Premier Sports Cup clash at Hampden, using live photos from yesterday’s training session.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel The Danish goalkeeper is the club's undisputed number one and will start at Pittodrie. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston He's currently the best performing full-back in the league and will be vital as Celtic look to move seven points clear of Aberdeen. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The American is Brendan Rodgers' key defender and must start a big game such as tonight's. | SNS Group Photo Sales