Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has some difficult decisions to make ahead the game vs Aberdeen. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic predicted XI vs Aberdeen: Brendan Rodgers makes 5 changes for Pittodrie with major call made - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:59 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 14:12 BST

Here’s how we predict Celtic to line-up against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Celtic will look to go seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership tonight as they make the long journey to Pittodrie to face title rivals Aberdeen (kick-off: 8pm).

Unbeaten domestically, Brendan Rodgers’ side head into the game on the back of a scintillating weekend win over Ross County, where goals from Liam Scales, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor and Adam Idah saw them run out comfortable 5-0 winners at Celtic Park.

As for Aberdeen, head coach Jimmy Thelin will be hoping they can return to winning ways and claw themselves back into the title race after their first defeat of the season to St Mirren was followed up by consecutive draws away to Hibs and Hearts. He will have to do it without key players Dimitar Mitov and Jack MacKenzie though, who are both ruled out of the game with injuries.

Celtic have virtually a full strength squad to choose from, though Rodgers has something of a selection headache with the likes of Bernardo, McCowan and Idah all desperate to start the game following their excellent weekend performances against Ross County. Will the Celtic boss opt to keep faith with the trio?

The Scotsman predict the Celtic starting XI for their Premier Sports Cup clash at Hampden, using live photos from yesterday’s training session.

The Danish goalkeeper is the club's undisputed number one and will start at Pittodrie.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish goalkeeper is the club's undisputed number one and will start at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

He's currently the best performing full-back in the league and will be vital as Celtic look to move seven points clear of Aberdeen.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

He's currently the best performing full-back in the league and will be vital as Celtic look to move seven points clear of Aberdeen. | SNS Group

The American is Brendan Rodgers' key defender and must start a big game such as tonight's.

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

The American is Brendan Rodgers' key defender and must start a big game such as tonight's. | SNS Group

You have to feel for Liam Scales. The Irishman has barely put a foot wrong this season, but finds himself behind Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers in the pecking order, with the American duo developing a really strong relationship at the back.

4. CB: Auston Trusty

You have to feel for Liam Scales. The Irishman has barely put a foot wrong this season, but finds himself behind Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers in the pecking order, with the American duo developing a really strong relationship at the back. | SNS Group

