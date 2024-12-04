Celtic transfer rumour downplayed as big-name star told he 'wouldn't get into team'

Former Celtic boss hails current squad ‘best in decade’

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Lennon reckons Celtic have their best squad in a decade and doubts that even a former Champions League finalist with 140 international caps would get into their team.

A surprise transfer rumour emerged this week over Celtic interest in a possible move for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Danish international has made 14 Premier League appearances so far this term but only six from the start with reports in England suggesting he is likely to depart Old Trafford when his deal expires next summer.

Eriksen is earning a reported £150,000-per-week, which could prove a stumbling block to any Parkhead move, but Lennon is not convinced the 32-year-old, who picked up a Champions League runners-up medal with Tottenham in 2019 and won league titles with both Ajax and Inter Milan, would even get into the current Celtic starting 11.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been linked with Celtic. | Getty Images

"With the talent Celtic have at their disposal at the moment, I’m not sure that Christian Eriksen would get into the team," Lennon said. "He is a classy player and always has been, but I’m not sure who he would come in to replace. You’d have to consider the wages he’d want as well. I can’t see it happening and I’m not sure it would suit the club at the moment.

"In terms of depth, this is the best Celtic squad for a decade. The players look hungry and a good example is having three central defenders in Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales who are interchangeable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You also have Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate in midfield. Then going forward there is Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah and then Nicolas Kuhn out wide. There is an abundance of talent and the strength and depth at Celtic is the best it has been for a long time."

Lennon, speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest SPFL odds, reserved particular praise for Idah, who arrived from Norwich City in the summer for a fee of £9.5million after impressing on loan in the second half of last season.

"Adam Idah has been great," he added. "You know that when Brendan Rodgers needs him to start he will be a physical presence being strong and fast as well as being able to score. He understands his role in the squad and knows he will be important going forward, he scored a beauty at the weekend and I really like him as a player.