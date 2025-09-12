'For whatever reason': Brendan Rodgers breaks silence on Celtic striker hunt and makes big admission

Manager admits he didn’t want to lose Idah but pleased to have Iheanacho

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted the he “didn’t want to lose” striker Adam Idah and that signing his replacement did not become straightforward on transfer deadline day.

Republic of Ireland hitman Idah scored more than 20 goals for Rodgers at Celtic during an 18-month spell in Glasgow. He originally arrived on loan from Norwich City and his move was made permanent last summer in a £9 million transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Idah found it hard to hit the goal trail this term and was sold for £6m to Swansea City after the English Championship club approached Celtic late in the window. The Scottish champions identified Kasper Dolberg of Anderlecht as a potential replacement, only for the 27-year-old Dane to move back to his formative club Ajax after they hijacked the transfer.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said goodbye to striker Adam Idah. | SNS Group

This left Celtic frantically searching for a new No 9 and in the end, they landed 28-year-old Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer after his release from Sevilla. Rodgers has previously worked with him during their time together at Leicester City.

The chase for reinforcements in Celtic’s forward line has dominated the agenda all summer. As well as the arrival of Iheanacho, the club also brought in wingers Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Sebastian Tounekti for a combined fee of £10m - although both players arrived after the Champions League qualification defeat by Kairat Almaty.

“I don't really want to go so much into the depths of how it all came about,” Rodgers said on what occurred with his strikers on deadline day. “Adam was a player that hadn't asked to leave and wasn't wanting to leave. But then the opportunity came where Swansea wanted him around the same time as other possibilities that could have happened for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't want to lose him. But when the opportunity came for him and Swansea agreed the deal, then it looked like there was maybe going to be one out and one coming in. It didn't work that way for whatever reason. We had to move on. Thankfully, at the end of the window when it was closed, there was a player that was available and who I know very, very well.

“Kels is a player who was brilliant for me at Leicester. I know him well and I only want to take in someone here who is robust and has genuine talent. If I can get that out of him again, he can be a big plus for us.