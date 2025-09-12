Manager open to staying beyond contract despite transfer saga and enemy from within

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reiterated his dedication to Celtic despite a failed summer transfer window and called for the “coward” who briefed against him to the media last week to resign from their position at the club should an investigation identify them.

Speaking for the first time in almost two weeks, Rodgers refuted any suggestion that he could walk away from Celtic before his three-year contract expires at the end of the season - and even opened the door to staying longer should the club offer him a new deal.

Rodgers also took dead aim at the Celtic “insiders” that broke ranks last Saturday morning when claiming anonymously to the Scottish Sun that the Parkhead boss is trying to engineer his exit after the Scottish champions failed to match his ambition in the transfer market. The Northern Irishman called the leak “a cowardly action” and said it carried no truth.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken at length on his future. | SNS Group

Celtic are also facing disunity among supporters who are fuming at the club’s lack of investment in the playing squad, with a late arrival protest planned during Sunday’s Premiership match away at Kilmarnock. Rodgers said he understood the fan frustration and once again reaffirmed his belief that Celtic need to do better when it comes to recruitment.

In an explosive pre-match press conference, Rodgers said on his future: "I understand the frustration. But I also know the quicker we can become one and come together, that's where the strength lies in Celtic. Everyone together, fighting for the one cause, that's the power of Celtic. I'm pretty sure the guys on our board won't want this either. I hope we can find a solution that can get everyone together again.

"I think the business model of the club is highly successful. What we have to marry that in with is the football. Not just investment, timing of investment. It was clear what we needed, and we needed it early. We had these qualification games. Summer 2025 was a critical window for us to get players in to be ready for these games, and we weren't ready.

Celtic boss reaffirms commitment to club

"That made me leave last time. This time I won't do that, one hundred per cent. I said 150 per cent a few weeks ago, so I'll go back to that! It didn't make me think of walking way, I just felt empty, if I'm honest."

Rodgers was pressed as to whether this would be his last season in charge of Celtic, given that his current deal expires next summer and while informal talks on his future took place with major shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Michael Nicholson in pre-season, the manager said there had been no progress made - but that “he would love to stay longer” if the conditions were right.

Rodgers continued: “It hasn't really changed from the last time. I would love to stay here longer. I've had informal chats with Dermot and Michael. I haven't had an offer yet to think over. And until that comes, then I'm not going to be so arrogant to say, yeah, I don't want to be here for another three years. The club might not want me here. So I have to respect that. And until that happens, until there's something serious on a piece of paper, then I just continue to do my job.

Celtic train ahead of their match against Kilmarnock on Sunday. | SNS Group

“As long as everything's aligned, and we can operate how we want to, absolutely [I want to stay]. That's why I came back. I came back to hopefully stay for more than three years. What I would guarantee was that I would do three years - I've been categorical in that. So I want to do three years and I'm more so determined than this year to do it.

“And if going forward, if I do get offered a deal, then of course there needs to be conditions within that allows me to work to the best I possibly can. If not, then it's maybe just there's two philosophies that don't quite add up. And I also accept that. I'll go away, I'll be a Celtic supporter for the rest of my life and we'll go our separate ways.

“My hope was to come back here, to take the club forward. We've seen progress, we've seen Europe, we've seen everything. So can we sustain that? And it hasn't quite happened for us in the Champions League. But, I'm hopeful that in the future something can be resolved.”

‘It was interesting when it came’

As well as the travails of the transfer window, Rodgers has also had to contend with the claims that he was looking to move on from Celtic due to the lack of signings.

“It was interesting when it came, when I was showed that,” said Rodgers. “My honest take, I thought it was a cowardly action, by whoever it is. It's not something that you would want, and certainly my relationships with the guys that I am close with, if I didn't hear it within the board, then I would struggle to understand why.

“Because since I've come back in 2016, or came here first and then doing my second stint, all I've tried to do is drive the club forward. Was I surprised by it? Not really. I think I was briefed upon the first time I was here. When I left, and now since I've come back. But I'm thick-skinned, and it's because I want to do so well here, and determined to do so well.

Brendan Rodgers said Dermot Desmond and Michael Nicholson were 'good guys'. | SNS Group

“But I know, Dermot, Michael, the guys that I work with on a daily basis, or certainly communicate with on a daily basis, they feel the same as I. But of course when it comes out, and when the need for that to be out there like that ... I think if you speak to any of my staff here, speak to players, they know all I ever do is give everything for them. I respect them. Most of them will have got new contracts in my times here.

“Staff will have had new deals, and increased their wages, and so I always try to improve the conditions for them. If there's something to nitpick, I would say my drive is to make Celtic the very best it can be. But all within. Not unrealistic, not Premier League money, not millions and millions and millions.

“And if you look at what I've spent to what has been brought in, that will also tell you. So, yeah, it's disappointing when it does come out. Like I said, it's a cowardly action, but it just makes me more determined to succeed here.”

‘Good people at Celtic’

Rodgers explained that there are “good people” within the corridors of power at Celtic Park and that there are still connections between him and the board. He also revealed he was due to meet Nicholson for more talks later on Friday.

“On a personal level, it's absolutely fine,” Rodgers said. “I have a huge respect for Dermot. Big reason why I came back. He's always supported me. Like I said, Michael and Chris [McKay, chief financial officer], who I work with on a day-to-day basis, good guys.

“These are guys that are in on Christmas Day in the football club, when we're there and doing all the things that they want to do for Celtic. So these are honest guys. In my opinion, what we need to do is try and ensure that our football model can be lined up. Otherwise, we're just going to be in this cycle. But they're good people. They're good guys.”

Brendan Rodgers' contract at Celtic expires at the end of the season. | SNS Group

Asked if he wanted a club investigation into who is briefing against him and a resignation from whoever was deemed responsible, Rodgers continued: “I don't think there's any doubt. I think if you're sat in the position that I'm in with the weight of the club on your shoulders and to be the spokesperson and be the manager and be the psychologist and be everything, it's so important that you feel supported.

“And I think that, like I said, it's anyone that is briefing against that person and whenever they know, they could come and speak to me at any time. And I'm here from early morning to late in the evening or come to my house or do whatever.

“Listen, we all will have frustrations at times in our life, but I would never ever think of going to bring that to the fore to hurt someone else. Especially when that someone else is trying to give everything to the club. And they actually didn't have to come back but wanted to come back because of his love for the club.