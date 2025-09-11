Disgruntled Celtic fans take aim at board as 'bold' protest plans set in stone
Frustrated Celtic fans have confirmed they will stage a protest against the club’s under-fire board with late entry during their Premiership match against Kilmarnock on Sunday.
A huge section of the Celtic fanbase remain furious about the club’s perceived lack of transfer activity during the summer, heightened by Brendan Rodgers’ side crashing out of the Champions League play-off to Kazakhstan outfit Kairat Almaty before wingers Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Sebastian Tounekti were bought for a combined fee of £10 million.
The Parkhead club released a 1030-word statement which explained their transfer business but not to the supporters’ satisfaction. Tounekti arrived at Celtic and Adam Idah departed for Swansea City on transfer deadline day, after which free agent, Kelechi Iheanacho, who was released from Sevilla, was recruited.
An open letter to the club demanding answers for “repeated failures in transfer dealings” among other complaints, led by Celtic fans groups including the Green Brigade, Bhoys Celtic and the Celtic Trust, garnered more than 400 signatories.
And on Thursday night, an image shared on the social media accounts of a number of prominent fans groups, including the Green Brigade, confirmed that some supporters will not enter Rugby Park until the 12th minute to show their displeasure.
The message on the image read: "At Sunday's match vs Kilmarnock, Celtic's 12th man will enter the stand on the 12th minute to remind the Celtic FC board that it exists.
‘We wish no detriment on the team’
"This bold visual and vocal protest, follows the recent Open Letter signed by 420 signatories which the board has failed to respond to; and a consultation meeting with these signatories.
"As a collection of fans, we wish no detriment to the team but believe necessary steps must be taken to demonstrate our discontent and remind the board that 'football is nothing without fans',
"Once we enter the stand the team will receive vociferous backing."
Earlier in the day, a joint statement from fans’ groups read: “Yesterday evening, a consultation meeting was held with the signatories of the recent open letter to Celtic FC. The open letter has still to be addressed by Celtic FC despite it representing tens of thousands of Celtic fans.
“The consultation meeting reflected the second step of acting as a collective fan movement for positive change at our club and was attended by 85 in the room and 175 online. Comprehensive minutes will soon be shared with all signatories.
“At the meeting, there was an overwhelming consensus on the following points which were compounded by a fan survey of 38,832 Celtic fans in advance of the meeting: to build on the recent ‘no confidence’ votes on the Celtic FC board, seeking the removal of Michael Nicholson, CEO; Chris McKay, CFO; Peter Lawwell, Chairman.
Aims of protest from Celtic fans
“To build a strategic, escalatory campaign against the Celtic board.
“To build a democratic and representative fan body
“To coordinate a ‘late entry’ protest at Kilmarnock v Celtic to further visualise and vocalise fan discontent.
“To help progress these points and the fan movement generally, a steering group of volunteers is being assembled.
“Finally, we would like to thank all who have participated in the process so far.
“It is natural that there will be a mix of feeling regarding some actions or inaction, however the most important consideration at this stage is maintaining, building and utilising broad fan support.”
