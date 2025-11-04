Celtic will look to secure back-to-back Europa League wins when they visit FC Midtjylland in the competition this Thursday (kick-off: 5.45pm UK time).

Currently in 21st position in the Europa League table on four points after their opening three games, Celtic will be led out by interim manager Martin O’Neill over 20 years on from the last time he managed the club in the competition, way back on December 9, 2004.

Winning his first two games in interim charge - including Sunday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers on Sunday - the 73-year-old boss will enter the clash full of confidence.

Their Danish hosts will also enter the clash high on confidence, after their 1-1 draw with AGF in the Superliga at the weekend extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions. Currently top of the Europa League table, the Danes have a 100% record in the competition having won all three of their opening games.

Ahead of the game at the MCH Arena, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Callum Osmand - Celtic - INELIGIBLE Scored Celtic's third goal in the 3-1 win over Rangers at Hampden at the weekend, but won't feature against the Danes as he is not a part of the club's Europa League squad.

Adam Gabriel - FC Midtjylland - OUT The Czech defender is out until January with a foot injury, and will miss the visit of Celtic.

Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT Suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury in last month's win against Sturm Graz and misses out on the trip to Denmark this Thursday.