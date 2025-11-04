Martin O'Neill has decisions to make over his Celtic starting XI for their Europa League clash with FC Midtjylland this week. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Martin O'Neill has decisions to make over his Celtic starting XI for their Europa League clash with FC Midtjylland this week. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

FC Midtjylland v Celtic injury news: 10 out as Martin O'Neill mulls decision on trio with goal hero ruled out

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:08 GMT

The latest team news ahead of FC Midtjylland v Celtic in the Europa League this Thursday.

Celtic will look to secure back-to-back Europa League wins when they visit FC Midtjylland in the competition this Thursday (kick-off: 5.45pm UK time).

Currently in 21st position in the Europa League table on four points after their opening three games, Celtic will be led out by interim manager Martin O’Neill over 20 years on from the last time he managed the club in the competition, way back on December 9, 2004.

Winning his first two games in interim charge - including Sunday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers on Sunday - the 73-year-old boss will enter the clash full of confidence.

Their Danish hosts will also enter the clash high on confidence, after their 1-1 draw with AGF in the Superliga at the weekend extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions. Currently top of the Europa League table, the Danes have a 100% record in the competition having won all three of their opening games.

Ahead of the game at the MCH Arena, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Scored Celtic's third goal in the 3-1 win over Rangers at Hampden at the weekend, but won't feature against the Danes as he is not a part of the club's Europa League squad.

1. Callum Osmand - Celtic - INELIGIBLE

Scored Celtic's third goal in the 3-1 win over Rangers at Hampden at the weekend, but won't feature against the Danes as he is not a part of the club's Europa League squad. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The Czech defender is out until January with a foot injury, and will miss the visit of Celtic.

2. Adam Gabriel - FC Midtjylland - OUT

The Czech defender is out until January with a foot injury, and will miss the visit of Celtic. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury in last month's win against Sturm Graz and misses out on the trip to Denmark this Thursday.

3. Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT

Suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury in last month's win against Sturm Graz and misses out on the trip to Denmark this Thursday. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Another long-term injury victim, the Zambian midfielder is out until the new year and won't feature against Celtic this week.

4. Edward Chilufya - FC Midtjylland - OUT

Another long-term injury victim, the Zambian midfielder is out until the new year and won't feature against Celtic this week. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

