Craig Bellamy Celtic link addressed by FA of Wales chief as 'best teams in the world' claim made

Wales boss ‘completely focused’ on reaching World Cup

The Football Association of Wales insist that Craig Bellamy is “completey focused” on getting to the World Cup next year amid links with the Celtic job.

Bellamy – who had a loan spell at Celtic in 2005 during his playing career – has been linked with the Parkhead post since Brendan Rodgers resigned last week and Martin O’Neill was put in temporary charge of the Scottish champions.

But Wales head coach Bellamy is currently in the middle of a World Cup qualifying campaign, with the Dragons due to play closing ties against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia this month and set to be involved in the play-offs in March.

Craig Bellamy, head coach of Wales, has been linked with the Celtic managerial vacancy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Craig’s done a terrific job with Cymru, he’s built an identity with us and a style of playing that has really got you all excited,” FAW chief executive Noel Mooney told S4C.

“He’s a year and a bit into the job of a four-year contract, and we’re completely focused on going to the World Cup in America, Canada and Mexico next year.

“Two massive matches in November that he’s absolutely focused on. Look, when you do well in any job I think you’ll get linked to other jobs – and Celtic is a massive football club.”

Bellamy began his coaching career in the Cardiff academy and was Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht and Burnley.

The 46-year-old made the best start of any Wales boss following his appointment in July 2024, being unbeaten in nine games and winning promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Mooney has boldly backed the former striker for a future managing the best teams in the world.

“He’s going to get linked with roles,” he added. He’s an exciting coach who has really captured the imagination of a lot of people.

“He will go from strength to strength with Cymru and I’m sure after us he will go on to manage the best teams in the world. I have no doubt about that.

“But, for now, we’re completely focused on getting to the World Cup. All of us. We say ‘Together Stronger’ at the FAW and Craig is right at the heart of that.