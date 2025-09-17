EA FC 26 Player Ratings: The 15 highest ranked Scottish players on the game - as £4.5m star omitted

The world’s most popular football game franchise is back for another year, with the latest addition of EA FC set to be launched on September 26 worldwide.
Top of the charts when it comes to football simulation games, EA FC 26 will allow fans across the globe to play as their favourite team or players, while they can also take on a career of their own. It is expected to sell into the millions once again, cementing its status as one of the world’s most adored computer games.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe have been confirmed as the highest-ranked men’s players on the game after EA Sports released their player ratings earlier this week. However, many Scottish fans are wondering which Tartan Army heroes are likely to shine for them this season when they pair off against their mates and fellow gamers.
While there’s no place for Lennon Miller, despite his £4.5million move to Udinese, there are some shock inclusions on the list. Will Scott McTominay nab the top from Andy Robertson after his outstanding debut season at Napoli? Could Lewis Ferguson move into the top three highest-rated Scots after his Coppa Italia win with Bologna? And where will John McGinn be placed after years of consistent performances for club and country?
Here, The Scotsman looks at the 15 highest-ranked male Scottish footballers on EA FC 26 - from 15-1.
