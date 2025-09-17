Here are the highest ranked Scottish footballers on EA FC 26. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Here are the highest ranked Scottish footballers on EA FC 26. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

EA FC 26 Player Ratings: The 15 highest ranked Scottish players on the game - as £4.5m star omitted

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 17th Sep 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 08:52 BST

The new EA FC player ratings have been confirmed for latest instalment of the popular video game - including a new rating for Scott McTominay.

The world’s most popular football game franchise is back for another year, with the latest addition of EA FC set to be launched on September 26 worldwide.

Top of the charts when it comes to football simulation games, EA FC 26 will allow fans across the globe to play as their favourite team or players, while they can also take on a career of their own. It is expected to sell into the millions once again, cementing its status as one of the world’s most adored computer games.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe have been confirmed as the highest-ranked men’s players on the game after EA Sports released their player ratings earlier this week. However, many Scottish fans are wondering which Tartan Army heroes are likely to shine for them this season when they pair off against their mates and fellow gamers.

While there’s no place for Lennon Miller, despite his £4.5million move to Udinese, there are some shock inclusions on the list. Will Scott McTominay nab the top from Andy Robertson after his outstanding debut season at Napoli? Could Lewis Ferguson move into the top three highest-rated Scots after his Coppa Italia win with Bologna? And where will John McGinn be placed after years of consistent performances for club and country?

Here, The Scotsman looks at the 15 highest-ranked male Scottish footballers on EA FC 26 - from 15-1.

The Celtic midfielder is yet to be capped internationally by Scotland, but ranks as one of the highest Scottish players on the game. Lawrence Shankland, John Souttar, Josh Doig and Lewis Morgan are all rated at 73 too.

The Celtic midfielder is yet to be capped internationally by Scotland, but ranks as one of the highest Scottish players on the game. Lawrence Shankland, John Souttar, Josh Doig and Lewis Morgan are all rated at 73 too. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Left Celtic after a long and successful spell at the club to sign for Greek giants PAOK in the summer, and remains one of Scotland's highest ranked players on the popular game.

Left Celtic after a long and successful spell at the club to sign for Greek giants PAOK in the summer, and remains one of Scotland's highest ranked players on the popular game. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Just back from a serious injury, the Brentford full-back has had an impressive return to action after being ruled out for 22 months with a troublesome hamstring problem. Superb in Scotland's 0-0 draw with Denmark, he scored a breathtaking goal for the Bees during the Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa earlier this week.

Just back from a serious injury, the Brentford full-back has had an impressive return to action after being ruled out for 22 months with a troublesome hamstring problem. Superb in Scotland's 0-0 draw with Denmark, he scored a breathtaking goal for the Bees during the Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa earlier this week. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Photo: Getty Images

Rather surprisingly, the Napoli midfielder is not one of the top-ranked Scottish players in the game, despite his title-winning debut season in the Serie A.

Rather surprisingly, the Napoli midfielder is not one of the top-ranked Scottish players in the game, despite his title-winning debut season in the Serie A. | PA Photo: PA

