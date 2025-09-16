Scotland star ends 1,241-day wait with stunning first goal for EPL club

Ex-Hearts man helps side reach fourth round of cup

Aaron Hickey put nearly two years of injury woe firmly behind him by netting a stunning first goal for Brentford on Tuesday night.

The Scotland full-back was named in the Bees starting line-up for the Carabao Cup third round match against Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was the second start of the season for the 23-year-old - he also featured in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the previous round - with his three Premier League appearances so far this term coming off the bench as he builds up his fitness following a 20-month lay-off.

Aaron Hickey watches his volley fly into the Aston Villa net during the Carabao Cup third round match at Gtech Community Stadium. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Villa took the lead through Harvey Elliot in the 43rd minute but Hickey ensured the match would go to penalties with a glorious equaliser on 57 minutes.

A Brentford long throw into the box was only partially cleared by the Villa defence with Hickey latching onto the dropping ball to smack a brilliant first-time volley into the top corner past goalkeeper Marco Bizot from 16 yards.

It was a special moment for the player and his first goal in 1,241 days since he struck for Bologna against Udinese in a 2-2 draw in Serie A on April 24, 2022.

Hickey has returned to full fitness this season after spending much of the past two years on the sidelines with a recurring hamstring problem. He left the field to a standing ovation on the 79th minute and watched from the bench as Brentford secured a 4-2 win in the shootout to progress to the fourth round.

It was not such a memorable evening for his Scotland team-mate John McGinn. The Villa captain was first up in the shoot-out but saw his attempt saved by Brentford goalkeeper Hákon Valdimarsson.

Hickey also returned to the international fold for the first time since October 2023 last week, playing 69 minutes of the goalless draw against Denmark in Copenhagen and reminding the Tartan Army what they had missed with a classy display.