Scott McTominay helps Napoli kick on as Man Utd reject fires Old Trafford reminder early on in debut

Danish hitman settles into life alongside Scotland talisman

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napoli continued their strong defence of their Serie A title as Scotland supremo Scott McTominay and Co took down Fiorentina 3-1 away from home.

A trip to Florence looked a daunting assignment for Napoli on the back of the international break, but Antonio Conte’s men showed why they are champions with an impressive performance at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They sit at the summit of the Italian top flight on nine points after three matches, building on previous wins over Sassuolo and Cagliari.

Scott McTominay goes over to congratulate Rasmus Hojlund on his debut Napoli goal. | Getty Images

Fresh from helping Scotland bag a draw against Denmark and a win over Belarus in World Cup qualifying, McTominay was named in the starting XI for the trip to Tuscany, with the 28-year-old stationed wide on the left. He played the full match.

There was no such game-time for his compatriot Billy Gilmour, who is struggling to get into the Napoli starting XI this season. He came on as a sub three minutes into stoppage time

While McTominay played well, the night belonged to one of his fellow signings from Manchester United in Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. The 22-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford last month and was farmed out to Napoli for the season to cover for usual No 9 Romelu Lukaku, who is sidelined by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Man Utd man bags goal

Hojlund was handed his debut by Conte and netted within 14 minutes of his Napoli career to show that he can resurrect his fortunes just like McTominay did when making a similar switch 12 months ago.

Napoli were quick out the blocks in Florence and took the lead just six minutes in when another summer signing in Kevin de Bruyne netted a penalty. Then Hojlund got in on the act, converting a delivery from Leonadro Spinazzola.

Napoli put the game out of reach on 51 minutes and again it was a summer signing who delivered the goods, with Sam Beukema scoring after good work from Frank Anguissa.

Luca Ranieri netted for Fiorentina on 79 minutes, but it turned out only to be a consolation for the hosts, who are yet to win in Serie A this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli will now turn their attentions to the Champions League and a glamour match with Manchester City on Thursday night, with McTominay, Hojlund and De Bruyne all returning to the city they once called home.