Celtic have reportedly made a move to sign Arne Engels from Augsburg.

Augsburg head coach Jess Thorup has delivered a blow to Celtic’s hopes of luring talented Belgian midfielder Arne Engels to the club ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old playmaker has been subject of strong interest from the Hoops in the last week as they look to replace the outgoing Matt O’Riley, who joined Brighton on Monday for a record fee of £26million. The champions are understood to have launched a bid of around £9million for the youngster earlier this week after their initial £6.5million offer was booted out by the Bundesliga club.

Celtic have made a bid of around £9million for Augburg's Arne Engels.

Engels has morphed into a star player for the German outfit since his move from Club NXT in January 2023. A Belgian under-21 international, he was a regular for Augsburg in the German top flight last year as they finished in 11th position. Standing at 6ft, the player has been praised for his technical ability and range of passing, with the versatile midfielder believed to have been on Celtic’s radar for a number of weeks, with Brendan Rodgers seeing him as someone who would flourish in Glasgow.

The player is believed to be keen on making the move to Glasgow, with some reports even claiming Engels has already agreed personal terms at Celtic Park. Further reports this morning added that the Hoops believed they were edging closer to an agreement on his transfer. However, with Augsburg desperate to hold onto their star talent, Danish boss Thorup said he expects Engels to play in the club’s weekend game against FC Heidenheim on Sunday - after the deadline closes - and dismissed the notion that a transfer was imminent.