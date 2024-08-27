Matt O'Riley suffers Brighton debut disaster as £26m Celtic signing crocked after just nine minutes
Matt O'Riley's Brighton debut has lasted just nine minutes after the £26million signing from Celtic was forced off the pitch with an injury following a horror challenge.
The midfielder was thrust straight into the Seagulls starting line-up for the Carabao Cup clash with Crawley Town at the Amex on Tuesday just 24 hours after completing his record-breaking move from the Scottish champions.
However, his first appearance was ended in quick and brutal fashion after he was on the receiving end of a late and forceful tackle from opposition player Jay Williams.
O'Riley appeared in distress and was shaking his head as he was helped from the pitch by two Brighton physios with less than 10 minutes on the clock.
Crawley’s Williams, who was not booked for the challenge despite appearing to play none of the ball, appeared to catch O'Riley on the ankle after he played a pass leaving the 23-year-old limping heavily and unable to continue.
O’Riley was interviewed by Sky Sports before kick-off and was asked if he had a message for the Celtic fans. “I don’t know where to start,” he replied. “I’ll do a quick one now and another one formally later.
“Just thank you very much for everything. They made me feel welcome right from day one. It was quite tough to say goodbye. Things happened really quickly as well so it was a bit annoying I couldn’t get to say a real proper goodbye. But I’ll take some time after to do a proper message to them, to really thank them.”
