Celtic were linked with a move for the French defender earlier this week.

Celtic are ‘well positioned’ in the race to sign French centre-back Etienne Youte this month, but will face strong competition from two European clubs, according to a new report.

Earlier this week, a report from France had claimed that head coach Brendan Rodgers was ready to rival both Anderlecht and Besiktas for the 23-year-old, who is out of contract at Stade Oceane next summer. The Hoops boss secured the season-long loan signing of Manchester City centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey just last week, though Celtic remain keen to bolster their options in defence ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

A regular for Le Harve last year as they escaped relegation from Ligue 1 on the final day of the season, the player recently admitted that a move may be on the cards this summer, telling the French press: “I know now that I have to be patient before making a decision. For the moment, I'm here and I feel good within this group. I'm preparing for the season. If there are interesting offers for me and for the club, we will find an agreement together."

Etienne Youte celebrates a goal during his spell at Inter Milan's youth academy. | Getty Images

Youte, who joined the Inter Milan youth academy in 2019 after beginning his career with Troyes in the French second division, has also spent time with Greek Super League club Olympiacos, where he played regularly for their B team prior to his move to La Havre in 2023.

However, the Scottish champions interest has seemingly been confirmed by Italian transfer guru Rudy Galetti, told Betway.: “Celtic’s interest in Etienne Youte has been long-standing. The Scottish club has been tracking the Le Havre centre-back for over a month, with initial contact dating back to late June. The player is entering the final year of his contract with Le Havre, and for this reason, he can leave for around €5million (£4.3million). That is well below his market value due to his contract situation.

“Besiktas are also interested in him, remaining in the race, and Anderlecht are also in the race, and this makes the situation more competitive and complex, for sure. At the moment, Youte's future is still undecided. Celtic are well-positioned in the race, but everything is still open. And the preference of the player and also an eventual offer on the table will make the difference in this deal.

