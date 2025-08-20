How to watch Celtic v Kairat Almaty

Celtic begin their European campaign in the Champions League play-off round where they will meet Kazakhstan opposition in the shape of Kairat Almaty.

Brendan Rodgers’ side host the first leg of the tie at Parkhead on Wednesday before embarking on a 7,000 mile round trip for the return leg next week.

The faltering Scottish coefficient means that Celtic must qualify for the league phase of Uefa’s elite competition this year after enjoying direct entry in each of the past three seasons.

Kairat Almaty, meanwhile, have already come through three ties to reach this stage, most recently beating Slovan Bratislava 2-1 across two legs.

With up to £40million at stake for the winner, the outcome of the tie could determine the type of business Celtic do in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

The loser will have the safety net of dropping into the Europa League, where the level of potential prize money is significantly reduced.

Celtic host Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan in the Champions League play-off round first leg on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic v Kairat Almaty match details

The Champions League play-off first leg takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Celtic v Kairat Almaty TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 1. Coverage gets underway at 7.30pm.

Celtic v Kairat Almaty live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live through the discovery+ website or app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Celtic v Kairat Almaty team news

Celtic have no fresh injury concerns with Portuguese winger Jota the only absentee with a long-term knee issue. Summer signings Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren, Shin Yamada and Callum Osmand, as well as loanee Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, have all been included in the 25-man play-off squad but there is no place for left-back Hayato Inamura, the recent arrival from Japanese football, who head coach Brendan Rodgers says is not "at the level" he'd expect from a Celtic defender.

Kairat recently sold its most talented youngster, 17-year-old Dastan Satpaev, to Chelsea but he remains with the Kazakhstani club until he turns 18 next year. Creative midfielder Valery Gromyko is suspended for the first leg due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Celtic v Kairat Almaty referee and VAR

Norway's Espen Eksas is the referee with Dennis Higler of the Netherlands on VAR.