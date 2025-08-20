Celtic 'agree deal' for winger - but 'internal issues' preventing transfer from going through
Celtic have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Royal Antwerp to sign long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha but complications are preventing the deal from being completed.
The Belgian winger has been consistently linked with Celtic over the past 12 months, but injuries scuppered any prospect of a move last summer or in the January window.
The 24-year-old former Belgium Under-21 international has now entered the final year of his contract and his club appear set to cash in on the player amid interest from the Scottish champions and elsewhere.
According to reports in his homeland, a deal in essence is in place for Balikwisha to move to Glasgow's east end, however, the move is being delayed by "internal issues" at Antwerp.
An update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri posted on X described the situation as "complicated".
He added: "The Scottish club has reached a principle agreement with Royal Antwerp FC for the Belgian’s departure, and a medical had even been scheduled, but… internal issues related to the player’s situation are still preventing the finalization of the deal."
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stressed the need for attacking reinforcements following the departures of Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn this year and a long-term injury for Jota.
But it has been two weeks since their most recent arrival, 19-year-old Manchester City loan defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, with Celtic unable to strengthen their squad further ahead of tonight's Champions League play-off first leg against Kairat Almaty at Parkhead.
Balikwisha has scored 27 goals in 134 appearances for Antwerp and is understood to have a market value of around £5million.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.