Celtic 'agree deal' for winger - but 'internal issues' preventing transfer from going through

Celtic target

Celtic have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Royal Antwerp to sign long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha but complications are preventing the deal from being completed.

The Belgian winger has been consistently linked with Celtic over the past 12 months, but injuries scuppered any prospect of a move last summer or in the January window.

The 24-year-old former Belgium Under-21 international has now entered the final year of his contract and his club appear set to cash in on the player amid interest from the Scottish champions and elsewhere.

Celtic will 'up the ante' in an effort to sign Royal Antwerp's Belgian forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha (C) this summer | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

According to reports in his homeland, a deal in essence is in place for Balikwisha to move to Glasgow's east end, however, the move is being delayed by "internal issues" at Antwerp.

An update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri posted on X described the situation as "complicated".

He added: "The Scottish club has reached a principle agreement with Royal Antwerp FC for the Belgian’s departure, and a medical had even been scheduled, but… internal issues related to the player’s situation are still preventing the finalization of the deal."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stressed the need for attacking reinforcements following the departures of Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn this year and a long-term injury for Jota.

But it has been two weeks since their most recent arrival, 19-year-old Manchester City loan defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, with Celtic unable to strengthen their squad further ahead of tonight's Champions League play-off first leg against Kairat Almaty at Parkhead.