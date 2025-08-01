Celtic will start the new Scottish Premiership season in the same way they ended their last campaign, as they welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon (kick-off: 4.30pm).

In search of their fifth successive - and record 56th - Scottish title this season, head coach Brendan Rodgers will be looking to put down an early marker against one of last season’s top six as they celebrate the annual flag day in the east end of Glasgow.

Stephen Robinson’s team will be no pushovers though, as they have already showed on the final day of last season, where Celtic required an injury-time goal from James Forrest to rescue a 1-1 victory against the Paisley outfit.

Rodgers is expected to hand debuts to new signings Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren, though fellow new boys Ross Doohan, Shin Yamada and Hayato Inamura will most liekly have to be content with a spot on the bench. As for visitors St Mirren, new signing Malik Dijksteel will be pushing to be included in the matchday squad, and Richard King is expected to keep his place at the centre of defence after a bright start to life in Paisley.

