Celtic v Rangers confirmed starting XIs: Huge Ibrox blow, midfielder cruelly out, big Tavernier call

Full team news and line-ups for Premier Sports Cup final

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first trophy of 2024/25 Scottish football season is up for grabs this Sunday afternoon as Celtic play Rangers at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Rangers are the current holders after defeating Aberdeen 1-0 in December last year - the only piece of silverware their manager Philippe Clement has won thus far since taking over at Ibrox 14 months ago. However, Celtic are determined to reclaim the trophy after an early exit in last season’s competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers’ men - who won the Premiership and Scottish Cup last season - have only tasted defeat once all campaign, away at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and won the first Old Firm derby of the season 3-0 at Parkhead. They are currently 11 points clear of Rangers in the league and are odds-on favourites to prevail at Hampden.

Rangers defender John Souttar is a major injury doubt. | SNS Group

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic’s biggest injury concern revolved around right-back Alistair Johnston, who hurt his hip during Tuesday’s goalless draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. The Canadian was replaced at the interval and while his training sessions have been reduced in the build-up to the final, he was expected to play and is in the starting XI.

Rodgers is without midfielder Luke McCowan, though, who is unfortunately cup-tied after appearing for Dundee earlier in the competition. The manager’s biggest conundrum was who to play alongside captain Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate in his three-man midfield. Paulo Bernardo has been given the the nod ahead of Arne Engels.

Rangers were dealt a significant blow during Thursday’s Europa League draw with Tottenham Hotspur when in-form central defender John Souttar limped off with a groin complaint. He was highly doubtful for the derby at Hampden and unsuprsingly, Leon Balogun will partner Robin Propper in the centre of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement also faced a big call at right-back. Captain James Tavernier started against Spurs, but had stiff competition from Dujon Sterling in that position. However, Tavernier starts. Who the Belgian picks in the No 10 role was also up for debate, with Nedim Bajrami and Ianis Hagi vying for a start, yet both have been picked, with Ridvan Yilmaz missing out. Striker Hamza Igamane shrugged off a minor calf complaint to start in attack.

Rangers were already without longer-term injury victims Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo.

Paulo Bernardo is expected to start for Celtic against Rangers. | SNS Group

Predicted Celtic v Rangers teams

Celtic (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Greg Taylor; Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor; Nicolas Kuhn, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda. Subs: Viljami Sinisalo, Liam Scales, Luis Palma, Adam Idah, Alex Valle, Yang Hjun-jun, Arne Engels, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jack Butland; James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, Robin Propper, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Vaclav Cerny, Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami; Hamza Igamane. Subs: Liam Kelly, Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Leon King, Ross McCausland, Danilo.