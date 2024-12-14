Celtic and Rangers do battle in the Premier Sports Cup final. | SNS Group

Full details ahead of Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden

The first piece of silverware in the Scottish football season will be handed out this weekend when Celtic and Rangers do battle in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden.

Holders Rangers booked their place in the showpiece with a 2-1 win over Motherwell, while Celtic thrashed Aberdeen 6-0 to book their return to the national stadium.

This will be the second Old Firm derby of the season after Celtic defeated Rangers 3-0 at Parkhead in the Premiership back in September. Their last meeting at Hampden came in May, when Celtic defeated Rangers 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup.

Here are all the details ahead of the Hampden clash:

Celtic v Rangers match details

The Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers takes place on Sunday, December 15 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Celtic v Rangers TV channel

Premier Sports, who sponsor the Scottish League Cup, have exclusive rights to the final and will be showing it on their TV channel, which is available on Sky and Virgin packages.

Celtic v Rangers live stream

Premier Sports will stream the game on its app and also on its website. Full details can be found here.

Celtic v Rangers highlights

Sportscene will be screened on BBC Scotland at 7,15pm on Sunday, with highlights of Celtic v Rangers plus the Kilmarnock v Hearts Premiership clash, which also takes place on Sunday. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm.

Hampden will be the venue for the League Cup final. | SNS Group

Celtic v Rangers team news

Rangers have a major doubt over defender John Souttar after he picked up a groin injury in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League. Striker Hamza Igamane is expected to be fit after cramping up in that match. Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence continue to be absent.

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston looks set to win his battle against a hip knock and manager Brendan Rodgers has no other fitness concerns. However, midfielder Luke McCowan is cup tied.