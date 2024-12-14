What channel is Celtic v Rangers cup final on? TV, live stream and team news plus highlights
The first piece of silverware in the Scottish football season will be handed out this weekend when Celtic and Rangers do battle in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden.
Holders Rangers booked their place in the showpiece with a 2-1 win over Motherwell, while Celtic thrashed Aberdeen 6-0 to book their return to the national stadium.
This will be the second Old Firm derby of the season after Celtic defeated Rangers 3-0 at Parkhead in the Premiership back in September. Their last meeting at Hampden came in May, when Celtic defeated Rangers 1-0 to win the Scottish Cup.
Here are all the details ahead of the Hampden clash:
Celtic v Rangers match details
The Premier Sports Cup final between Celtic and Rangers takes place on Sunday, December 15 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.
Celtic v Rangers TV channel
Premier Sports, who sponsor the Scottish League Cup, have exclusive rights to the final and will be showing it on their TV channel, which is available on Sky and Virgin packages.
Celtic v Rangers live stream
Premier Sports will stream the game on its app and also on its website. Full details can be found here.
Celtic v Rangers highlights
Sportscene will be screened on BBC Scotland at 7,15pm on Sunday, with highlights of Celtic v Rangers plus the Kilmarnock v Hearts Premiership clash, which also takes place on Sunday. The programme will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.45pm.
Celtic v Rangers team news
Rangers have a major doubt over defender John Souttar after he picked up a groin injury in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League. Striker Hamza Igamane is expected to be fit after cramping up in that match. Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Rabbi Matondo and Tom Lawrence continue to be absent.
Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston looks set to win his battle against a hip knock and manager Brendan Rodgers has no other fitness concerns. However, midfielder Luke McCowan is cup tied.
John Beaton will take charge of proceedings, assisted by David McGeachie and Alistair Bell. Alan Muir is the VAR back at Clydesdale House.
