Celtic hero recalls celebrating in front of two Rangers-daft teammates as he eyes more late glory

Striker hungry for more success in Old Firm fixture

Adam Idah will arrive at Hampden fuelled by one of the best cup final memories any striker can have.

The Celtic hitman came off the bench at the national stadium in May to net the winner in a 1-0 Scottish Cup final triumph over Rangers to secure a domestic double, adding to their Premiership crown. If manager Brendan Rodgers needs to call upon a matchwinner from the bench, Idah is his man.

The likelihood is that the 23-year-old Irishman will be reduced to super-sub duties on Sunday. Kyogo Furuhashi has a pretty good record against Celtic's Old Firm adversaries and has largely started the big matches under Rodgers this season. But the manager has another option up his sleeve, a more physical striker who is hungry for further success.

"It was obviously an amazing day," Idah recalled of his 90th-minute strike that defeated Rangers in the Scottish Cup final. "It was a tough game, we probably didn't play our best that day. I think the way the game ended was probably the best way you can do it. Overall it was fantastic and the experience was great.

Adam Idah nets Celtic's winner in last season's Scottish Cup final against Rangers. | SNS Group

"This final is obviously an exciting challenge but I think from what happened before, I'm going to have to brush that past me now. It's happened and it's a new challenge for us. It's going to be a tough game, a tough game again."

Idah can now draw upon Old Firm experience for this encounter. This will be his fourth taste of such matches, having scored in two previously - including a late strike in a 3-3 draw at Ibrox in a match he wanted to vacate within ten minutes of coming on.

"I think the biggest shock was probably the intensity," Idah said of his first experiences of the fixture. "I remember the one at their place, I remember after about 10 minutes I wanted to come back off. I couldn't breathe.

"I scored the goal. It was a great day. It's a huge game. I think it's watched all over the world. It's massive. When you're playing in it, you can tell. You're playing these games, it's a different class. The atmosphere is unbelievable. It's a big day for everyone."

Idah arrived on loan from Norwich City in the middle of last season but was fully aware of the Old Firm well before his arrival. "I actually remember last year I was going into international duty," he recalled. "It was Scalesy's [Liam Scales'] debut, I want to say. They played him and he did brilliantly. I've watched all the games.

"There were a couple of their fans at Norwich. We'd sit and watch the games together. Me and Duff [Shane Duffy] would always be celebrating in front of them. These games, like I said, are special. They're big games. I'm sure everyone will be tuning into them."

Asked to divulge the Rangers fans in the Carrow Road dressingroom and if one was Kenny McLean, Idah smiled: "It sure was, him and Grant [Hanley]."

This time last year, Idah was starting for a toiling Norwich team in the Championship. Twelve months on, he has two medals in his pocket and can complete the domestic set on Sunday. However, he is yet to displace Furuhashi as the main No 9 despite a big-money permanent transfer towards the end of the summer window.

Adam Idah also scored in a derby at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Idah is philosophical on his current role in the Celtic squad. "I think that's the mentality you've got to have," Idah said. "We've seen it a lot, especially last season, where there were times where I probably didn't start many games and I came on and impacted the game.

"I think that's the mindset I've got in my career and especially this season. It doesn't matter whether I'm starting the game or coming off the bench, I think we all have the same goal in mind and we want to impact any game and just win. Regardless of if I start or not, I think everyone wants the same goal at the end of the day."

Idah did not watch Rangers' 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Thursday, which was widely acclaimed as a positive result and performance. There is little doubt Philippe Clement's men have improved over the past few weeks, but Celtic are ready for a renewed challenge.