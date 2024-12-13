Rangers not able to make call on John Souttar ahead of Celtic cup final

Defender will be given every chance to prove fitness

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says he is unable to make a call on John Souttar’s availability for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

The central defender picked up a groin injury during the first half of Thursday’s Europa League match at home to Tottenham and was helped off the Ibrox pitch by medics.

Souttar was replaced by Leon Balogun, who partnered Robin Propper to help Rangers earn a 1-1 draw with Spurs, and the duo are set to pair up again should Scotland defender Souttar fail to make it.

Clement was asked to give an update on Souttar in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon and he responded: I cannot say anything for the moment, because we haven’t had a full assessment yet.

“I first need to get the assessment of the doctor, and that’s not clear for the moment, so I cannot say anything about that.

“But I know that John would do everything to play that game.

“He’s very, very motivated always for that and for the club and about winning trophies so I know he will give his best, but it needs to be, of course, something that is possible.”

The fitness concerns over Souttar come at an untimely point, with the former Hearts centre-half in good form for club and country. They are also an added inconvenience for Clement, who is seeking his first Old Firm derby win at the sixth time of asking.

The most recent clash with Celtic ended up in a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Parkhead in September and Brendan Rodgers’ side have gone on to open up an 11-point gap over third place Rangers at the top of the William Hill Premiership.

Clement has tinkered with his squad in recent weeks and the Light Blues have recovered their form and following the 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Ibrox on Thursday night, they are nine games unbeaten and on course for a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Clement pointed to the changes in his side since he took over as he assessed the final against Celtic.

He said: “You speak about a lot of games in the last, let’s say year, with a lot of different players that we played. The team of last year, there are not so many players any more on the pitch.

“The team of the beginning of the season in September, a lot of new players have come in. So I’m not thinking about the past. I’m thinking about the next game, because the past is the past.

“You can speak also about all these (Rangers) teams who won the League Cup and you see it’s 28 times, but it will not change anything, because every time it is with another squad or other managers or whatever. So it’s about this game with these players.

“The key on Sunday is to score, to be efficient, to defend really well. Celtic is a team who’s really good on the ball, with a lot of quality players. We know, they showed that in the league, they showed in Europe.

“So we need to play a very mature game, well organised, but we need to play our football also and create our chances like we have done in last couple of weeks.”

Clement, indeed, stressed that his personal record against Celtic is not at the forefront of his mind. He said: “So it will happen, but I’m not busy with that.

“For me, to be a successful Rangers manager will be that the club is successful and the squad is successful, so you need to win this game. But it’s not about me. It’s not my personal goal or anything.

“I don’t win the game. I’m not on the pitch. I can guide them to what to do on the pitch. That’s my job. It’s not about me, it’s about the club. It’s about the players. It’s never been about me in this job.