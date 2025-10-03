Celtic and Motherwell both have injury worries ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead this weekend. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Celtic v Motherwell injury news: 10 out and 3 doubts with Brendan Rodgers set to make decision on duo

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:54 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Celtic will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome unbeaten Motherwell to Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side have drawn blanks in their last two games, with the frontline misfiring in both the 0-0 league draw with Hibs last weekend, and the 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday night. With disappointing results combined with supporters’ discontent at the club’s summer transfer business, the Hoops boss will have full focus on getting a valuable three points.

Their visitors will travel to Parkhead in full confidence, though, after an encouraging start under new head coach Jens Berthel Askou. Last weekend’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen made it six games unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership - though, with five draws previously, the Danish boss will hope to turn those impressive early performances into more wins.

Both sides have their injury worries ahead of the game, and Rodgers has much to consider when it comes to his starting line-up. Does Marcelo Saracchi return to the team after last week’s impressive performance against Hibs? Where does Daizen Maeda play? And will he revert to a back three, like he did in the second-half against Braga during midweek?

Ahead of the game at Parkhead, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Back in full training, though wasn't involved in the squad against Braga. Could return at the weekend, though.

1. Auston Trusty - Celtic - DOUBT

Back in full training, though wasn't involved in the squad against Braga. Could return at the weekend, though.

The Motherwell captain is making good progress in his return from injury but, as per head coach Jens Berthel Askou, the clash with Celtic will likely come "too early" for the defender.

2. Paul McGinn - Motherwell - OUT

The Motherwell captain is making good progress in his return from injury but, as per head coach Jens Berthel Askou, the clash with Celtic will likely come "too early" for the defender.

Came off the bench at half-time against Braga, and will be pushing for a return to the Celtic starting XI.

3. Marcelo Saracchi - Celtic - RETURN TO STARTING XI?

Came off the bench at half-time against Braga, and will be pushing for a return to the Celtic starting XI.

Motherwell head coach Jens Berthel Askou said the attacker was "doing better" following his recent injury, though there was no confirmed timeline for a return. Named in the New Zealand squad for the friendlies against Poland (October 9) and Norway (October 14), though. So has an outside chance of being involved vs Celtic.

4. Elijah Just - Motherwell - DOUBT

Motherwell head coach Jens Berthel Askou said the attacker was "doing better" following his recent injury, though there was no confirmed timeline for a return. Named in the New Zealand squad for the friendlies against Poland (October 9) and Norway (October 14), though. So has an outside chance of being involved vs Celtic.

