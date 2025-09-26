Brendan Rodgers opens up on challenging time for Celtic star as 'dangerous territory' warning issued

Celtic boss addresses form of want-away forward

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged Daizen Maeda to avoid getting himself into "very dangerous territory" following the disappointment of failing to secure a summer transfer move.

Maeda revealed earlier this month while on international duty with Japan that he hoped and expected to leave Celtic during the window - but the club refused to sanction his exit after failing to secure a replacement.

The 27-year-old has netted twice this season but has looked a shadow of the player who registered 33 goals and 12 assists to claim both the PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year awards last term.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has backed Daizen Maeda to rediscover his form after a difficult summer transfer window. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Maeda was substituted at half-time during the Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, with Rodgers admitting the player was "nowhere near" his best, while former Celtic boss Neil Lennon questioned the player's body language with the message "knuckle down, son".

Rodgers, however, is confident that Maeda can get back to his best as he hailed his overall contribution to the club since his arrival from Yokohama F. Marinos in January 2022.

"That is part of the management process because you can't underestimate how difficult it has been for him," Rodgers said during his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Hibs in the Premiership.

"This is a guy who has given absolutely everything for this football club. And even sometimes when you want to give you best there's a subconscious thing that can hold you back a little bit.

"Like I say to any player in this situation, it's so important that you don't get caught up in this mentality of, 'it's not fair', because when you get caught in that it's very dangerous territory, and it's hard to move on from.

"You have to really look forward. Do it for your team-mates, for your family, for your supporters, and then eventually you get confidence back and you start to get back to your normal self.

"But he's been an incredible player for this club and I'm pretty sure over the coming weeks he will get back to the form that he's shown. I can only talk for my couple of years here and he's been absolutely sensational.