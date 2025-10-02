Aberdeen reaction: Jimmy Thelin addresses Shakhtar display and Marko Lazetic performance

Passion pleases Thelin but disappointment over goals conceded

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was pleased to see his team's passion in the 3-2 Conference League defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk but urged his team to cut out their defensive frailties.

The Dons pushed more illustrious opponents close at Pittodrie and found the net for the first time in six weeks through a Jesper Karlsson penalty and a header from Nicky Devlin. However, they were punished for slack play at the back as Shakhtar's band of Brazilians dazzled in the north-east.

Aberdeen now have a huge Premiership match at home to Dundee on Sunday as they bid to score their first goal and land their first win of the league season to ease the pressure on their manager.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson looks dejected after Shakhtar Donetsk's Pedro Henrique scores to make it 3-1. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Thelin said: "You saw a team that showed passion, spirit and never gave up. There was more personality on the pitch - they showed up more. They created good things. But we need to improve as the second and third goals just can't happen.

"It was too easy and we got punished. If we can do these things better, we have a better chance. The second and third goals were not good enough from our side. They are a good team with a lot of quality.

"I'm proud of the players that they didn't give up the game and fought to the last minute. We have to show this spirit to the fans, never give up and push and push.

“We have a big game against Dundee on Sunday now and we will focus on that because we have to get winning in the league. We were on the back foot in the first half at times, which you can understand against a good opponent. Shakhtar is a good team but we are not happy with how they scored goals.

“We have to do better in those moments, we scored twice ourselves but to get a point against a team like this you have to defend better. We have to learn from this, we saw this against FCSB as well.

“The positive is how we connected with the fans, we showed personality and connected with the fans. We have to build on this now, we have to have this mentality every game. We have to show the strong character and mentality on Sunday now.

“Of course we are disappointed we lost the game, but I am proud of how they pushed to the last minute. We have had a difficult part of the season but when we show our personality, take the handbrake off and believe in ourselves the fans believe in us.”

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson (L) and manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Thelin handed young Serbian striker Marko Lazetic his first start since signing from AC Milan and he led the line well, hitting the bar in the lead-up to Devlin's goal.

“He is a young man and we know why we signed him," Thelin said on Lazetic. “He has the capacity to run and has quality around the box. Tonight he showed he’s taken the information we have given him about how to help the team.