Here's how we rated each Celtic player's performance in the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here's how we rated each Celtic player's performance in the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic vs Braga player ratings: Faded favourite, the growing influence, a 7 and horror 3 on flat night

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 19:47 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 19:47 BST

How we rated the performances of each Celtic player in the 0-2 Europa League defeat to Braga on flat night at Parkhead.

Celtic were left to rue a baffling VAR decision as they fell to disappointing 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League in Glasgow.

The subdued Celtic Park atmosphere fell into grumbled silence when Ricardo Horta’s long-range drive after 21 minutes somehow squirmed beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel for the game’s opening goal, and a laboured performance from Brendan Rodgers’ side saw them struggle to truly recover, with the visitors doubling the lead through Gabri Martínez on 86 minutes.

The Hoops thought they had levelled shortly after the break when Kelechi Iheanacho slid underneath Lukáš Horníček for, what would have been, his third goal in five games. However, the Celtic crowd were left bemused when the Nigerian’s strike was ruled out for handball, despite replays appearing to show he had used his head.

The hardworking Sebastian Tounekti almost levelled scores with an excellent solo run, only for Horníček to palm away for a corner. It wasn’t too be, though, for the hosts who have gone two games without a goal for the first time since December 2024.

The defeat sees Celtic fall to 27th in the Europa League table, with a home clash against Sturm Graz up next for Rodgers’ side on October 23.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Celtic player in the 2-0 defeat to Braga at Parkhead:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Was extremely sloppy in possession, giving away a needless pass which handed Braga the impetus, allowing them to get a head of steam in the game. The strike from Horta will leave him red with embarrassment. A goalkeeper of his experience should have done far better with it. Did well to stop it from being two when he tipped it over the bar just before the break, but will have thought Halloween had come early, such was his horror night.

1. Kasper Schmeichel - 3

Was extremely sloppy in possession, giving away a needless pass which handed Braga the impetus, allowing them to get a head of steam in the game. The strike from Horta will leave him red with embarrassment. A goalkeeper of his experience should have done far better with it. Did well to stop it from being two when he tipped it over the bar just before the break, but will have thought Halloween had come early, such was his horror night. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Couple of misplaced passes early on, and had problems with Braga's left-hand side. Hasn't looked out of place in the Celtic starting XI, but struggled tonight. His ambitious drive from distance on the cusp of half-time summed up Celtic's first 45. Taken off at half-time. Nothing he can't learn from, though.

2. Colby Donovan - 4

Couple of misplaced passes early on, and had problems with Braga's left-hand side. Hasn't looked out of place in the Celtic starting XI, but struggled tonight. His ambitious drive from distance on the cusp of half-time summed up Celtic's first 45. Taken off at half-time. Nothing he can't learn from, though. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The power and pace of El Ouazzani tested him in an intriguing battle. The best of Celtic's back four, but it's not much of a compliment.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6

The power and pace of El Ouazzani tested him in an intriguing battle. The best of Celtic's back four, but it's not much of a compliment. | PA Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Had a shaky moment just before the opener, where he and Schmeichel lacked communication. His poor clearance almost helped Braga grab a second early in the second-half, as El Ouazzani curled inches past the post. Seemed to lack concentration tonight.

4. Liam Scales - 5

Had a shaky moment just before the opener, where he and Schmeichel lacked communication. His poor clearance almost helped Braga grab a second early in the second-half, as El Ouazzani curled inches past the post. Seemed to lack concentration tonight. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BragaPlayer ratings
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice