Celtic were left to rue a baffling VAR decision as they fell to disappointing 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League in Glasgow.
The subdued Celtic Park atmosphere fell into grumbled silence when Ricardo Horta’s long-range drive after 21 minutes somehow squirmed beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel for the game’s opening goal, and a laboured performance from Brendan Rodgers’ side saw them struggle to truly recover, with the visitors doubling the lead through Gabri Martínez on 86 minutes.
The Hoops thought they had levelled shortly after the break when Kelechi Iheanacho slid underneath Lukáš Horníček for, what would have been, his third goal in five games. However, the Celtic crowd were left bemused when the Nigerian’s strike was ruled out for handball, despite replays appearing to show he had used his head.
The hardworking Sebastian Tounekti almost levelled scores with an excellent solo run, only for Horníček to palm away for a corner. It wasn’t too be, though, for the hosts who have gone two games without a goal for the first time since December 2024.
The defeat sees Celtic fall to 27th in the Europa League table, with a home clash against Sturm Graz up next for Rodgers’ side on October 23.
Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Celtic player in the 2-0 defeat to Braga at Parkhead:
