Celtic were left to rue a baffling VAR decision as they fell to disappointing 2-0 defeat to Braga in the Europa League in Glasgow.

The subdued Celtic Park atmosphere fell into grumbled silence when Ricardo Horta’s long-range drive after 21 minutes somehow squirmed beyond the reach of Kasper Schmeichel for the game’s opening goal, and a laboured performance from Brendan Rodgers’ side saw them struggle to truly recover, with the visitors doubling the lead through Gabri Martínez on 86 minutes.

The Hoops thought they had levelled shortly after the break when Kelechi Iheanacho slid underneath Lukáš Horníček for, what would have been, his third goal in five games. However, the Celtic crowd were left bemused when the Nigerian’s strike was ruled out for handball, despite replays appearing to show he had used his head.

The hardworking Sebastian Tounekti almost levelled scores with an excellent solo run, only for Horníček to palm away for a corner. It wasn’t too be, though, for the hosts who have gone two games without a goal for the first time since December 2024.

The defeat sees Celtic fall to 27th in the Europa League table, with a home clash against Sturm Graz up next for Rodgers’ side on October 23.

Here’s how The Scotsman rated the performance of each Celtic player in the 2-0 defeat to Braga at Parkhead:

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - 3 Was extremely sloppy in possession, giving away a needless pass which handed Braga the impetus, allowing them to get a head of steam in the game. The strike from Horta will leave him red with embarrassment. A goalkeeper of his experience should have done far better with it. Did well to stop it from being two when he tipped it over the bar just before the break, but will have thought Halloween had come early, such was his horror night. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Colby Donovan - 4 Couple of misplaced passes early on, and had problems with Braga's left-hand side. Hasn't looked out of place in the Celtic starting XI, but struggled tonight. His ambitious drive from distance on the cusp of half-time summed up Celtic's first 45. Taken off at half-time. Nothing he can't learn from, though. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6 The power and pace of El Ouazzani tested him in an intriguing battle. The best of Celtic's back four, but it's not much of a compliment. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales