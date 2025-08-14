Celtic will look to progress to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup as they welcome newly-promoted Falkirk to Celtic Park on Friday night (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Winners of the competition for the last three seasons, Brendan Rodgers’ side have started the campaign in a typically efficient fashion, beating St Mirren and Aberdeen in their opening two league games. They will be aiming to continue their winning start to the season against the Bairns and go a step closer to retaining the Premier Sports Cup trophy.

As for their visitors, Falkirk, they head to Glasgow in need of a result after taking just one point from their first two games following promotion. Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Livingston was disappointing for John McGlynn’s side, but the cup will offer them a temporary rest-bite as they go in search of their first win of the season.

The home side is expected to rotate ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League qualifier against Kairat Almaty, with Shin Yamada, Anthony Ralston, Paulo Bernardo, and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey all in line to feature. Meanwhile, Falkirk has a number of injury issues heading into the game, with up to six first-teamers missing the game in Glasgow.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

1 . Ethan Ross - Falkirk - DOUBT The young midfielder has an ankle injury that makes his a major doubt for the visit to Celtic Park. | (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group) Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jota - Celtic - OUT Won't be seen until the turn of the year after suffering an ACL injury against Dundee United last season. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - Celtic - DEBUT? Brendan Rodgers revealed the new loan signing will need some time before making his first appearance for Celtic, but he could opt to give him minutes off the bench in Friday night's cup tie. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales