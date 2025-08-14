Celtic will look to progress to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup as they welcome newly-promoted Falkirk to Celtic Park on Friday night (kick-off: 7.45pm).
Winners of the competition for the last three seasons, Brendan Rodgers’ side have started the campaign in a typically efficient fashion, beating St Mirren and Aberdeen in their opening two league games. They will be aiming to continue their winning start to the season against the Bairns and go a step closer to retaining the Premier Sports Cup trophy.
As for their visitors, Falkirk, they head to Glasgow in need of a result after taking just one point from their first two games following promotion. Last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Livingston was disappointing for John McGlynn’s side, but the cup will offer them a temporary rest-bite as they go in search of their first win of the season.
The home side is expected to rotate ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League qualifier against Kairat Almaty, with Shin Yamada, Anthony Ralston, Paulo Bernardo, and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey all in line to feature. Meanwhile, Falkirk has a number of injury issues heading into the game, with up to six first-teamers missing the game in Glasgow.
Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:
Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.