Celtic looking for a No 9 - but there are other transfer targets too

Celtic plan to be active going into the final 24 hours of the transfer window, with the hunt for another striker set to take priority.

The departure of Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes in a £10 million deal at the end of January has left a big vacancy in the Celtic squad and while Adam Idah has rediscovered his shooting boots and winger Daizen Maeda can play through the middle, manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire for another No 9.

Since Furuhashi’s departure from Parkhead, Celtic have been linked with strikers. Sevilla’s Kelechi Iheanacho emerged as a potential target given he has worked with Rodgers previously at Leicester, although Middlesbrough now appears the Nigerian’s most likely destination. Danish prodigy Mathias Kvistgaarden has long been monitored by Celtic, although his £14m price tag is said to be prohibitive, while Slovan Bratislava hitman David Strelec has also been rumoured.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | SNS Group

With the clock ticking towards Monday’s 11pm deadline, Rodgers admitted in the wake of defeating Motherwell 3-1 that a loan arrival is the most likely outcome in Celtic’s search for a striker. “I would think so,” was the manager’s response to a temporary solution rather than a permanent arrangement. “I think that to get the one that we would want for that longer term, if it's not there, then I don't want to just bring in anyone just for the sake of it. I'll always look from within.

“There's no point in bringing in someone if they're not the right fit. So it might be more down that route, but we'll wait and see what tomorrow evening brings.”

Celtic have already made one major signing in the shape of Portuguese midfielder Jota, who netted on his second debut at Fir Park on Sunday. But with Luis Palma having joined Olympiacos on loan over the weekend, there could well be further movement in the wide areas. Celtic are said to like Sarpsborg wide man Sondre Ørjasæter, a 21-year-old Norwegian, and reports claim a bid has already been rejected for one of the Eliteserien’s hottest properties.

Celtic also look light at left-back. Barcelona loanee Alex Valle has joined Como in Italy on a permanent transfer, and Internacional have converted Alexandro Bernabei’s successful loan into a permanent transfer, meaning Greg Taylor - out of contract at the end of the season - is their only natural senior option in that position, albeit centre-half Liam Scales could cover there in an emergency.

It is no secret that Rodgers would like Scotland defender Kieran Tierney to return in this window rather than the summer. A former Celtic player, Tierney has agreed a pre-contract with his ex-club for next season but given he is a left-back who can also cover centre-half, Rodgers would love to accelerate the deal. His current side Arsenal are reluctant to relinquish him now given the Gunners are fighting on four fronts. Any deal would be done right at the death.

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract with Celtic. | SNS Group / SFA

A striker, winger and left-back could therefore all arrive before the window slams shut - although any further exits appear unlikely. Celtic have already let Palma go on loan as well as midfielder Odin Thiago Holm to LAFC and Stephen Welsh to Mechelen. Young Dane Murray has been recalled from Queen’s Park to cover Welsh’s absence at centre-half.

“The demand is still there to improve the squad,” Rodgers commented on Sunday. “We have to. We have to make sure that there's constant improvement. That's been clear. I don't need to fall out with anyone over it. Everyone knows what it is we want to do at the club and that's us all. I'm hopeful that we can do that.”