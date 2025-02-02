Maeda continues to be cut above as Celtic take down Motherwell

Just as Celtic were finishing off another Premiership victory at Motherwell, some 539 miles away, their former talisman Kyogo Furuhashi was making his Rennes debut at home to Strasbourg.

Furuhashi's departure for French football has left a void that requires filling at Celtic. Their search for new striker will no doubt continue going into the last day of the window. So far, Kelechi Iheanacho, David Strelec and Mathias Kvistgaarden have been the names linked to Celtic - but those deals have not materialised. Not yet, anyway.

Celtic could probably do with another No 9 by 11pm on Monday, but if the window slams shut without a deal being struck, then at least Adam Idah and - in particular - Daizen Maeda have put their hand up as the heir to Kyogo's throne.

Idah started as the main striker in this 3-1 Premiership win over the Steelmen and netted a crucial goal on the half-hour mark to restore Celtic's superiority. He led the line with strength and looks free of the 14-game barren streak that was ended emphatically by scoring twice during the week against Aston Villa.

But Celtic's main man right now is Maeda. Potentially he has been their shining star all season, a jet-heeled dynamo that terrorises defenders. The Japanese's numbers for the campaign are frighteningly impressive. He scored the opener and set up the winner to take his tallies for the term to 16 goals and eight assists. Not bad at all given February has just begun.

The 27-year-old is in the form of his life right now and Celtic need that to continue, especially if manager Brendan Rodgers doesn't get another forward. Jota made his second debut off the bench and will no doubt produce from out wide, just as he did when he iced the Celtic cake with virtually the last kick of the game with a tap-in, but the bonus that Maeda carries is that he can play through the middle or as a winger.

He and compatriot Reo Hatate were Celtic's best players on a day when they dominated managerless Motherwell without turning their superiority into goals. They completely ruled the second half but were denied by a combination of good goalkeeping from Ellery Balcombe and the offside flag on two occasions. Hatate was a constant source of movement and creativity, running the midfield. Captain Callum McGregor, playing his 500th game alongside him, had a quiet game by his standards. The truth is that Celtic really didn't need to motor through the gears.

This was Motherwell's first match since Stuart Kettlewell's resignation earlier in the week. The arrivals of Luke Plange and Will Dickson on Saturday took this season's recruitment tally to more than 20. This is a club in a bit of flux but to their credit, they recovered well from the concession of an early goal and their rumbustious new striker in Carlisle loanee Luke Armstrong ruffled up Celtic's backline. They end the weekend down to sixth and in jeopardy of facing a scrap towards the bottom of the table if they do not reverse fortunes. The Fir Park board have two weeks before the team's next match to find a new head coach.

Given the week they've endured, Motherwell did not want to concede early. So for Celtic to net within 50 seconds - the quickest goal in the Premiership this season - was hardly ideal. Tony Ralston's cross into Maeda from the right was bang on the money and the Japanese steered his header back across Balcombe for the opener.

While Celtic dominated thereafter, Motherwell's response was admirable. Their leveller came on 23 minutes, albeit in controversial circumstances. Dom Thompson's cross was misjudged by Cameron Carter-Vickers under the attentions of Armstrong, the ball bounced off a prone Auston Trusty into the path of the Motherwell striker and he coolly netted. Celtic claimed Carter-Vickers had been pushed but referee Calum Scott disagreed and VAR John Beaton did not intervene.

In mechanical fashion, Celtic set about restoring their lead. On the half-hour mark, Hatate fed Luke McCowan with an excellent pass, the midfielder freed Maeda in the box and his cutback was easily finished by Idah.

Maeda was denied by an excellent save from close range by Balcombe on 43 minutes to ensure the deficit remained at one goal going into the break.

That situation was nearly rectified on 48 minutes. Idah burrowed down the right side of the box and fizzed a ball across goal that the unfortunate Tom Sparrow turned into his own net. Had he not done, Maeda behind him would have tapped home, but his blushes were spared by a VAR call in the build-up.

The flag spared Motherwell again on the hour-mark when Nicolas Kuhn's pretty impressive bicycle kick after Balcombe had saved his initial effort was chalked off. Celtic wanted a third to properly settle the outcome. Idah cracked the post from distance as Motherwell's resistance creaked.

Then, on 65 minutes, Jota appeared, the Portuguese welcomed to wild acclaim from the Celtic fans behind the goal. Balcombe saved from close range from Idah and then Carter-Vickers powered a header over from close range. Motherwell continued to cling on.