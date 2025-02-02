Kyogo Furuhashi's Rennes debut ends in drama but ex-Celtic hitman hooked early for 17y/o

Striker’s new club out of relegation zone with victory

Kyogo Furuhashi’s Rennes debut ended in underwhelming fashion as the Japanese striker was replaced early during a 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

The former Celtic hitman’s debut for the French side came on Sunday when he was picked in the starting XI for the home Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg after his £10 million move from the Scottish champions was confirmed earlier this week.

Furuhashi has already had to deal with a change of manager after Jorge Sampaoli was replaced by Habib Beye, but despite the new arrival in the dugout, the 30-year-old Japanese was picked from the start at Roazhon Park.

Ex-Celtic man Kyogo Furuhashi made his Rennes debut on Sunday. | AFP via Getty Images

However, Furuhashi was unable to make much of an impact in his French football bow and was replaced by 17-year-old Mohamed Meite on 66 minutes.

Rennes went on to score a last-minute winner in Furuhashi’s absence when Ludovic Blas netted for the hosts. The win move Rennes up to 15th in the table and out of the relegation zone.