Kyogo Furuhashi's Rennes debut ends in drama but ex-Celtic hitman hooked early for 17y/o
Kyogo Furuhashi’s Rennes debut ended in underwhelming fashion as the Japanese striker was replaced early during a 1-0 win over Strasbourg.
The former Celtic hitman’s debut for the French side came on Sunday when he was picked in the starting XI for the home Ligue 1 match with Strasbourg after his £10 million move from the Scottish champions was confirmed earlier this week.
Furuhashi has already had to deal with a change of manager after Jorge Sampaoli was replaced by Habib Beye, but despite the new arrival in the dugout, the 30-year-old Japanese was picked from the start at Roazhon Park.
However, Furuhashi was unable to make much of an impact in his French football bow and was replaced by 17-year-old Mohamed Meite on 66 minutes.
Rennes went on to score a last-minute winner in Furuhashi’s absence when Ludovic Blas netted for the hosts. The win move Rennes up to 15th in the table and out of the relegation zone.
While Furuhashi was in action for Rennes, his former team Celtic maintained their ten-point lead at the top of the Premiership with a 3-1 win at Motherwell.
