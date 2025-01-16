We take a look at Celtic’s transfer state of play at the halfway stage of the January window

At the midway point of the transfer window, Celtic have yet to do any meaningful transfer business in 2025 - but there is every chance that will change between now and when the deadline strikes at 11pm on Monday, February 3.

So far, we only have one completed fresh transfer, and that is the loan of 25-year-old centre-half Stephen Welsh to Belgian side KV Mechelen. The Scottish defender has found game-time extremely limited under Brendan Rodgers and will spend the second half of the season in the Belgian Jupiler League.

After a flurry of activity on deadline day back in the summer - Auston Trusty, Arne Engels and Luke McCowan all came in - there is potential for the same late drama, with Rodgers making no secret of his desire to improve the forward areas of his squad.

That is in part down to speculation surrounding two attacking players - albeit with quite different statuses at Celtic right now - and a former favourite in defence.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to bolster his forward options. | Getty Images

Kyogo Furuhashi

Let’s start with striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who has been a sensation at Celtic ever since arriving in the summer of 2021. The Japanese hitman turns 30 on Monday and there is intense speculation about his future with the defending Premiership champions.

Despite Furuhashi being contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2027, he has been linked heavily with MLS side Atlanta United - with even the American league reporting erroneously that he had moved - while French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes emerged as a potential destination on Thursday. Furuhashi changed agents last year and his long-term future at Parkhead hangs in the balance.

Rodgers has said this window that he will not stand in the way of players who don’t want to be part of his Celtic project. Furuhashi remains an integral part of this Celtic team, though, and with two huge and money-spinning Champions League ties against Young Boys and Aston Villa coming up between now and January 30, it is unlikely Celtic would entertain any bids for him until their European future is resolved - especially as Adam Idah, the club’s other senior striker, is on a 12-game goal drought.

Kyogo Furuhashi's future at Celtic is under the microscope. | Getty Images

Luis Palma

Luis Palma is the other Celtic forward whose future appears uncertain. The Honduran - who turns 25 on Friday - is another whose route to the first team has been blocked this season, primarily down to the form of Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn in the wide areas.

It seemed that Palma was on his way to Spain, with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano heavily linked with a loan-to-buy option, but earlier this week they were hit with a three-window transfer ban by FIFA for unpaid fees. As it stands, Palma won’t be going there.

Moving Palma off the books would free up money and wages to bring in another winger. With James Forrest injured, Yang Hjun-jun is the only other senior wide player, although the South Korean has not been prolific in his 49 appearances for the club, netting just twice. It is therefore no surprise that two wide players have been mooted with moves to Celtic in this window.

Honduran winger Luis Palma was heavily linked with Rayo Vallecano. | Getty Images

Wingers linked

Norwegian 21-year-old Sondre Orjasaeter, who plays for Sarpsborg in his homeland, is reportedly a target for Celtic. He has been in excellent form in the Eliteserien after moving from Sogndal last year and is attracting interest from many clubs. His fee is believed to be in the region for £7m.

The other winger said to be on Celtic’s radar is Spaniard Raul Moro. who currently plays for Real Valladolid in La Liga. His valuation is £8.5m, with Dutch giants Ajax also taking a serious interest in the 22-year-old, who can play on either flank. That story is expected to develop in the coming days.

Should Furuhashi leave Celtic in this window, then another vacancy for a striker arises - and even if he stays, Celtic may wish to reinforce in that area. Brondby hitman Mathias Kvistgaarden has been on Celtic’s agenda for the past 18 months and he remains in good form in the Danish top flight. Young Irish hitman Johnny Kenny returned from his loan spell at Shamrock Rovers at the turn of the year and has been on the bench of late, although it may be too early for him to be considered a senior option.

Teenage striker Daniel Cummings has been in great form for Celtic reserve teams, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, clubs in England are circling. The 18-year-old has yet to appear in a first-team capacity but Celtic chiefs are said to be in talks about a fresh deal amid interest from West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro has emerged as a potential £8.5m target. | Getty Images

Kieran Tierney

At the other end of the pitch, one name continues to dominate: Kieran Tierney. The 27-year-old Scotland internationalist’s time at Arsenal is anticipated to end in June after five years at the Emirates following his £25m move from Celtic. The Glasgow club is understood to be in talks over a pre-contract agreement for a sensational return, although that could be accelerated by a permanent transfer.

Tierney, however, remains in Arsenal’s first-team squad. While not a starter, he appeared as a substitute in the Wednesday’s derby win over Tottenham Hotspur and it remains to be seen whether their manager Mikel Arteta sanctions a sale.

Left-back remains a live issue at Celtic. Long-serving Greg Taylor is out of contract at the end of the season and while he clocked up his 200th appearance in green and white against Dundee on Tuesday, there appears no progress on a new deal despite Rodgers praising his attributes. Dinamo Zagreb are said to be big admirers. Alex Valle, the other senior left-back who is on loan from Barcelona, was also this week linked with a move away to Como in Italy, while Alexandro Bernabei’s loan agreement with Brazilian side Internacional has been turned into a permanent transfer.

Kieran Tierney came on for Arsenal against Tottenham. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images