Celtic in Kyogo exit talks, Rangers loan agreed, Hearts ins and outs, Hibs eye ex-Celtic target - transfer news
Here is your Wednesday evening transfer bulletin as Celtic reportedly hold talks over a star departure and Hearts sell one defender with a view to signing another.
Celtic in Kyogo exit talks
Reports in France claim that Celtic have held discussions over the potential sale of star striker Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes. Respected outlets L'Equipe and Ouest France claim that the Japanese striker is wanted by the Ligue 1 side to bolster their strikeforce. Kyogo's former Celtic team-mate Jota is already on the books at Rennes although the Portuguese winger has not started a match since November. It is claimed that Rennes head coach Jorge Sampaoli is keen on Kyogo but sporting director Frederic Massara is less convinced about paying Celtic's £10m asking price for a player who turns 30 next week. Meanwhile, Celtic are close to securing the return of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a pre-contract agreement, according to Sky Sports, with a loan move until the end of the season also possible. Celtic are also hoping to retain prospect Daniel Cummings amid interest from the English Premier League. The teenager has netted 24 goals in 24 games for the B team this season but only has six months left on his contract with Celtic due only £250,000 in development fees if he leaves. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "West Ham and Brighton are both keen on signing 18 year old Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, with Celtic pushing for him to stay and sign a new deal."
Rangers loan agreed
Rangers have ‘agreed’ a deal that will see Welsh international Rabbi Matondo leave the club on a loan deal until the end of season, according to reports. The 24-year-old forward has endured an injury-plagued season, missing four months of action due to a hamstring injury he sustained in a 3-0 defeat to Celtic in September. Matondo has recently returned to the Rangers squad and came off the bench in last week’s draw with Dundee. However, he was not called upon during the 3-1 win over St Johnstone the following weekend as rumours surrounded his immediate future at Ibrox. Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke posted on X: "An unnamed European club have agreed a loan deal with Rangers for winger Rabbi Matondo. Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday have also made enquiries for the Wales international." Football Insider claim the deal includes a £2million option to buy.
Hearts ins and outs
It has been a busy day at Hearts with one player departing, one edging closer to joining and another signing a new contract. Goalkeeper Zander Clark has penned a two-year extension to fend off interest from Hibs but defender Kye Rowles has left Tynecastle to join D.C United. The Australian international makes a permanent move to the MLS side for reported fee of around £600,000. Rowles made 103 appearances for Hearts since joining from A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners in the summer of 2022. Hearts head coach Neil Critchley said: “While we’re obviously sad to see him go, it’s a good deal for him and it’s a good deal for the club so he goes with our thanks and our best wishes. As with one player leaving, it presents an opportunity for someone to stake a claim to fill that position within the team." The departure of Rowles looks set to accelerate plans to sign Michael Steinwender amid reports Hearts have agreed a six-figure transfer fee with his Swedish club, IFK Varnamo, for the Austrian centre-back. The 24-year-old has been identified through Hearts' partnership with sports data experts Jamestown Analytics.
Hibs eye ex-Celtic target
Hibs have been linked with an international midfielder who was once tipped for a move to Celtic. The Easter Road side have yet to sign any new players in the January transfer window but there have been a number of departures as head coach David Gray trims the squad to make room for fresh arrivals. Jake Doyle-Hayes left by mutual agreement and Josh O'Connor has been transferred to Northern Irish Premiership club Crusaders. Nohan Kenneh joined Ross County on loan while further Easter Road exits are possible. Focus is now set to turn to new additions with reports claiming that Hibs are weighing up a potential move for KS Cracovia midfielder Jani Atanasov. The North Macedonian international is out of contract with the Polish top flight side this summer, with reports claiming that the 25-year-old has been included on a list of targets drawn up by new Hibs head of recruitment Garvan Stewart. Atanasov, a defensive midfielder, has been capped 22 times by his country, scoring three goals, and counts Hajduk Split, Bursaspor and Akademija Pandev among his former clubs. He was linked with Celtic in 2022.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.