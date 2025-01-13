Brendan Rodgers discusses Celtic futures as one star not restless but another uncertain

Celtic boss only wants players who are committed to the cause

Brendan Rodgers will not stand in anyone’s way if their heart is set on leaving Celtic – but he has detected no restlessness in Kyogo Furuhashi.

Atlanta United have been linked with interest with the Japanese striker during this transfer window, even after Major League Soccer apologised for wrongly reporting that the Georgian club had bought him from the Hoops.

Furuhashi took his Celtic tally to 85 with a double in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ross County but some observers noted he lacked his usual enthusiasm during the celebrations.

At 29 and with three and a half seasons in Glasgow behind him, the speculation is that Furuhashi could be ready to explore new pastures.

Rodgers is prepared to deal with the consequences if a big-money offer comes in for any of his players.

“I think the biggest thing is if a player doesn’t want to be here, then go,” the Northern Irishman said. “And then it’s at that point, then the club has to get the best possible deal. So I don’t ever see the point of keeping someone who doesn’t want to be here.

“But I think for us, it’s all eventualities. That’s what we prepare for, whether it’s injuries, whether it’s transfers. You always have to be ready and that’s our message.

“But for him (Kyogo) at this moment in time, he’s happy, he’s working well, he’s scoring goals and enjoying his football.

“People always look into something – ‘he didn’t celebrate enough or he didn’t do this or he didn’t do that’.

“I see him every day, I see his work, I see his intensity. And maybe he scores so much that he doesn’t really have to celebrate madly all the time. Or maybe it was too cold. But he’s just the same guy.

“But there’s always speculation and we’re not scared of the speculation and the gossip. So there’ll always be wee bits and pieces around him.”

Furuhashi adapted to a wider position in Dingwall which left Adam Idah as the central striker. With Nicolas Kuhn, Luis Palma and potentially Daizen Maeda back in the squad for Tuesday’s William Hill Premiership encounter at Dundee, one of the centre-forwards may drop out.

Idah would perhaps be favourite to miss out after going an 11th match without scoring but Rodgers insists he is happy with the Irishman’s performances.

“I was really pleased with his contribution,” Rodgers said. “I don’t need my striker to score 40 goals a season, I really don’t. If you look at any of my teams, the goals are always spread out. What I need is the players to be intense, to be aggressive.

“There were some great moments for him at the weekend. Yeah, he didn’t get his goal but he was there, made vital contributions, setting up the game for us, allowing other players to attack the space. He’s working very, very hard, Adam.

“I just think it’s one of those ones, it will drop for him at some point. But if we’re scoring four goals and your striker’s not scoring, then you will take that.”

Johnny Kenny replaced Idah off the bench for his Celtic debut after hitting 25 goals on loan for Shamrock Rovers.

Rodgers will assess whether to keep the 21-year-old Irishman at the club or send him back out on loan for more experience after being impressed with his strength, enthusiasm and work-rate in Dingwall.

“We’ll continue to monitor him and then it’s the next decision. Is he going to stay and be a part, or does he still need more game-time on loan?

“But at this moment, I’ve been really pleased. He showed a wonderful enthusiasm for football and to work and he’s done really well. And I can see, 25 yards in, he’s a really, really good finisher.”

Meanwhile, the future of Palma remains uncertain after Rayo Vallecano were reported to have lined up a loan deal with an option to buy.

“Our first job is to look after our own squad, make sure that’s ready, and by the end of this month, set up for the challenges for the rest of the season,” Rodgers said. “And if that allows some players to go out, then that can and may still happen.