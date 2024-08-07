Celtic star tipped for £25m reunion as son of former Hoops ace makes Euro move
Celtic are facing a battle to hang onto one of their most prized assets after reports stated Matt O’Riley would be ‘happy’ to link up with one of his former bosses this summer.
O’Riley has been the subject of widespread interest this summer and has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Southampton, Atalanta and Brighton as clubs jostle for the signature of the Danish international midfielder. Europa League champions Atalanta have already seen a reported bid of £14.3million knocked back by the Celts as the Scottish champions hold out for a fee closer to £25million.
The club are determined to dig their heels in over their desired transfer fee, with head coach Rodgers adamant the 23-year-old is still a big part of his plans after O’Riley starred in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener at the weekend. However, it is now believed that O’Riley is favouring a reunion with his former boss Russell Martin at English Premier League newcomers Southampton this summer.
Reports yesterday claimed fellow EPL outfit Brighton were set to break the Scottish transfer record for O’Riley, however, BBC Radio Solent’s Adam Blackmore has now claimed the player’s preferred destination would be St Mary’s, if a bid was to be accepted. The midfielder worked with Saints boss Martin at MK Dons previously after the 38-year-old brought him to Stadium MK on a free transfer in 2021. “Saints would like both (O’Riley and Fabio Carvalho) and I think maybe Brighton are interested in O'Riley,” said Blackmore. “I think O'Riley is happy to come to Saints and I think Celtic need to get on with it,” he told BBC Radio Solent.
Elsewhere, the son of former Celtic striker Pierre van Hooijdonk, Sydney, is set for a move this summer after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Dutch forward’s departure from Bologna. The 24-year-old had been loosely linked with the Hoops in January before he completed a loan to Norwich City, where he failed to score in his nine appearances. The player has hit a dry patch since goal-laden season with Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen in 22/23, but is set for a fresh start this summer. “Sydney van Hooijdonk leaves Bologna on permanent transfer to join Cesena, a two-year contract. Free move with performance-related add-ons and sell-on clause included”, wrote Romano.
