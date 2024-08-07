The summer transfer window is hotting up with Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen all involved in today’s transfer news.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EPL club ‘prepare offer’ for Aberdeen ace

Dons head coach Jimmy Thelin will see interest in key forward Bojan Miovski intensity this week, after it was reported two new clubs had joined the race for the North Macedonian’s signature. The 24-year-old scored 16 league goals at Pittodrie last season and was subject of a failed £3million bid from Espanyol last week, with Aberdeen understood to be holding out for double that amount. Despite the speculation around his future, Miovski played the full 90 minutes of his side’s win over St Johnstone on Monday and the Swedish boss insisted he had no concerns about starting him, with the player fully committed to the club while still an Aberdeen player. However, further interest in the talisman has emerged with both Southampton and Genoa said to be ‘preparing’ an offer for the player this week, while La Liga outfit Espanyol remain very interested.

McTominay in transfer twist

Scotland international Scott McTominay has been in demand throughout the summer, with clubs from the English Premier League and Europe circling for the Manchester United man’s signature. McTominay has seen his stock grow over after scoring seven goals in eight games for Scotland during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, though he has been unable to nail down a regular starting spot at Old Trafford. However, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, one club has now pulled out of the race for the 27-year-old after growing frustrated with the gap in the valuation between themselves and the Red Devils. Fulham, who have seen bids of around £20million rejected by the EPL giants, are now set to focus on other targets as Manchester United dig their heels in over their valuation. Galatasaray and West Ham United are the other clubs understood to hold an interest in McTominay, though Erik ten Hag’s team are looking for a transfer fee of £25million with £5million in add-ons. Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro and Victor Lindelof are also rumoured to have interest this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs warned over target as ‘big’ offer demanded

Dundee head coach Tony Docherty has fired a warning to clubs showing interest in captain Luke McCowan after interest from both Hibs and Bolton Wanderers emerged this week. The 26-year-old rescued a point in the 2-2 derby draw with Dundee United on Sunday, converting from the spot after Simon Murray was fouled in the box, and showed his worth to the club with another impressive performance. “He is such a valuable member of our squad,” said Docherty. “It’s speculation but that’s because he’s a good player. He grabbed the game for us on Sunday. He went on to be the best performer on the pitch and when you do that, of course he will attract attention. For me, it is pure speculation – until I get told there is anything happening. Luke is my captain, a driving force around the place. He’s got a level head. He shows real maturity and people can see that in his interviews. He’s not a daft boy, he knows how to conduct himself. He’s one of those players who puffs his chest out with a bit of responsibility and shows leadership. You can see that developing in him. That’s why he’s such an important player at Dundee and, listen, he loves it here. He loves it. So until I know, he’s my player, he’s my wee buddy and he will keep playing.”

Rangers duo 'free to leave'

Gers youngster Alex Lowry is set to depart Ibrox this summer after failing to make the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership opener against Hearts. The 21-year-old academy product has made just 14 appearances over the last three season at Rangers and saw a season-long loan move to Hearts scuppered by injury last season. After being omitted from from the matchday squad at Tynecastle at the weekend, it is now believed Lowry’s time at Rangers could be coming to an end. It is understood that clubs have already enquired about Lowry and he has been informed it would ‘be in his best interests’ to consider a move away from Rangers this summer. According to reports, fellow academy product Adam Devine has also been informed he is free to leave the club on a permanent deal. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan to Motherwell after previously providing back up to James Tavernier. However, with Philippe Clement now able to call on Dujon Sterling in that position, Devine has been told he can depart if a bid is made this summer.

Celtic £7m rated target ‘wanted’