20 fantastic photos of Celtic fans celebrating flag day with the team v Kilmarnock - gallery

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 14:01 BST

Celtic fans were able to celebrate flag day with a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic enjoyed the perfect start to their Scottish Premiership campaign at the weekend, as they dismantled Kilmarnock 4-0 at Celtic Park.

And there was double cause for celebration as fans headed to Celtic Park ahead of kick-off to welcome the team and the presentation party to the pitch, as Hoops legend and Lisbon Lion Jim Craig unfurling the league flag in front of a sold out stadium in the East End of Glasgow.

Did you attend the game at the weekend and enjoy your flag day celebration? See if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor brings out the Scottish Premiership trophy at Celtic Park.

1. Captain Cal

Celtic captain Callum McGregor brings out the Scottish Premiership trophy at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Celtic fans await the team ahead of the game with Kilmarnock.

2. Waiting for the champions

Celtic fans await the team ahead of the game with Kilmarnock. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Hordes of Celtic fans await the team outside of Celtic Park.

3. Here they come!

Hordes of Celtic fans await the team outside of Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

A young Celtic fan has the club emblem painted on his face as he welcomes the team to the stadium.

4. Face paint

A young Celtic fan has the club emblem painted on his face as he welcomes the team to the stadium. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

