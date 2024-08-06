Celtic enjoyed the perfect start to their Scottish Premiership campaign at the weekend, as they dismantled Kilmarnock 4-0 at Celtic Park.
And there was double cause for celebration as fans headed to Celtic Park ahead of kick-off to welcome the team and the presentation party to the pitch, as Hoops legend and Lisbon Lion Jim Craig unfurling the league flag in front of a sold out stadium in the East End of Glasgow.
